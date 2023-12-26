After recently breaking up, Cardi B and Offset reunited on Christmas to celebrate with their children.

“Merry Christmas eve🎄🎁From my home to yours❤️,” Cardi, 31, captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, December 24.

Both Cardi and Offset, 32, shared clips of daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, opening numerous gifts, including toys, jewelry and sneakers. In one video, Offset helped his son rip the wrapping paper off one of his presents.

Cardi could be heard in the background expressing her joy at seeing her kids opening up their gifts. The Grammy winner also posted a video of Kulture opening her presents.

Cardi also revealed that her children have separate Christmas trees. Kulture enjoyed a tree with a Hello Kitty theme. “Hello Kitty. The kids are obsessed with her,” Cardi commented. Wave’s presents were under his Baby Shark tree.

“Wow Separate trees! Your kids got the best mommy ever,” one fan commented. “Being a kid & having your own Christmas tree is TOP TIER!” another agreed.

Earlier this month, Cardi confirmed that she and the Migos member had separated amid rumors he allegedly cheated on her with rapper Chrisean Rock.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said in an Instagram Live on December 10. Cardi broke the news the same day her husband denied rumors that he was unfaithful. “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady,” Offset wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter).

Cardi added that the infidelity allegations against Offset were a “sign” to share her single status with fans. “The last time I got on Live … I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you. So, I was like, ‘I changed my mind,’” she shared. “But it has been like this for a minute now, and I just took it as a sign.”

She ended the video saying she wants to “start 2024” with a “fresh [and] open” mindset. “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning,” Cardi added. “I’m excited.”

After marrying in 2017, Cardi and Offset have faced several speed bumps in their relationship. After rumors that Offset cheated on her, she announced in December 2018 that they had broken up after one year of marriage. “It’s nobody’s fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she said at the time.

Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020 but dismissed the filing less than two months later.

Amid their separation, the two stars will be competing against each other on New Year’s Eve as they will be performing separate shows at different venues in the same hotel.

Cardi will perform poolside at the Fontainebleau resort in Miami Beach. Tickets for her show, which begins at 9 p.m. ET, start at $250 with reserved tables and cabanas ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. Offset will take the stage inside at the hotel’s LIV nightclub starting at 10 p.m. ET. General admission tickets range from $125 to $200 with reserved tables ranging from $2,500 to $15,000.