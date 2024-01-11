Cardi B swears that she and husband Offset are finished despite their recent encounter — but multiple insiders say that might not be the case.

“Cardi’s saying she done with Offset even after their New Year’s Eve hookup, but friends aren’t convinced,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “This is a pattern with them. He’s a serial cheater. She flips out but then runs right back to him.”

Cardi, 31, confirmed in a December 2023 livestream that she’d been single “for a minute” after splitting from Offset, 32. “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning,” she added. “I’m excited.”

Weeks later, however, she told fans that she and Offset had reunited on New Year’s Eve. “Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I got d–ked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby,” Cardi revealed during a January 1 live chat on X (formerly Twitter). “I need some d–k on New Year’s Eve. I feel like we was vibing yesterday. We had a good time.”

Cardi noted at the time that she and Offset still haven’t reconciled, but a second source tells Us that the “Bongos” rapper is willing to give their relationship another shot. “She’s hopeful for the sake of the kids that they can make it work,” the insider says, referring to Cardi and Offset’s two children, daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

While Cardi may be willing to rekindle her romance with Offset, the second insider notes that her friends are still concerned that Offset hasn’t changed. “He’s cheated on her multiple times,” the source tells Us. “Friends are reminding her that history has a tendency to repeat itself.”

Related: Cardi B and Offset: A Timeline of Their Relationship Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind with a secret wedding, a cheating scandal and two children together. The rappers tied the knot in September 2017 after having their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February of that year. They announced in July 2017 that they were expecting a baby […]

A third source, meanwhile, tells Us that Cardi and Offset’s latest breakup “feels different” than their previous splits. “Cardi’s inner circle believes that she and Offset are done for good,” the insider explains, noting that the duo still think they will “always be in each other’s lives.”

The twosome, who tied the knot in 2017, briefly split in 2018 after Offset cheated on Cardi. After they reconciled, Cardi filed for divorce in 2020, but she later called it off and withdrew her filing.

According to the first source, the pair’s latest breakup came after Cardi discovered that Offset was unfaithful again. Despite his infidelity, some of the pair’s friends think Cardi would only draw the line if Offset, who has three other children from previous relationships, fathered a child with another woman.

Whether their romance is over for good, the third source notes that Cardi and Offset “will always” put their kids first. “They want to maintain a positive and healthy relationship.”

For more on Cardi and Offset’s ups and downs, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.