The stars brought their fashion A-game to the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, and many of them made sure their accessories fit the “Garden of Time” dress code.

Zendaya, one of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” co-chairs, stunned in a one-shoulder Maison Margiela Couture gown that she accessorized with a giant peacock feather atop her headpiece and vines of green grapes attached to her frock. Further befitting the theme, a hummingbird seemingly floats off the Challengers star’s shoulder.

Tyla, meanwhile, stunned in a Balmain dress that had been constructed out of sand.

“I’m wearing sand basically. The sands of time,” the 22-year-old “Water” told Vogue correspondent La La Anthony. “We wanted something out of the box this year. I worked with Balmain. … I just love the outfit and how everything turned out.”

While Tyla’s sand gown had everyone talking, it was her purse that stood out to Us. She accessorized her outfit with a glass handbag shaped like an hourglass (featuring actual sand falling inside).

Keep scrolling to see more of the wildest accessories that the stars brought to the Met carpet: