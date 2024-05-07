Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Mona Patel and Law Roach Created a Met Gala Gown Featuring Moving Butterflies and Indian Embroidery

By
Mona Patel Met 2024 Gala Gown
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Indian fashion entrepreneur Mona Patel made her Met Gala debut on Monday, May 6, in a breathtaking custom Iris Van Herpen couture creation.

The nude figure-hugging gown featured intricate Indian embroidery, a long, flowing train and butterflies on her arms that moved in slow motion as she walked. She wore her hair back in a sleek bun and accessorized with understated diamond earrings.

In order to create the butterflies in motion, Patel worked directly with kinetic motion artist Casey Curran. In an Instagram post published on Tuesday, May 7, Curran revealed that Patel presented him with “a wild, and frankly technically challenging idea” on April 3, merely one month before the big day. After “many sleepless nights,” Curran finished the final product.

Patel also enlisted the help of celebrity stylist Law Roach (his most well-known client is Zendaya, whom he has worked with for 13 years).

Met Gala 2024 feature 662

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore

After hearing about Patel’s vision for the dress, Roach, 45, found the opportunity difficult to pass up.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

Mona Patel Met 2024 Gala Gown
John Shearer/WireImage

“She told me the story of the dress, the inspiration of the dress, and so I thought that was really beautiful,” Roach told Vogue India in a video uploaded on May 6. “Since I had been to Mumbai before, I understood the story. So, I was like, ‘I want to be a part of this.’”

Mona Patel Met 2024 Gala Gown
Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images

In the same video, Patel explained why she chose Iris Van Herpen to create her look. The Dutch fashion label is known for blending cutting edge technology with haute couture craftsmanship. It also frequently partners with Indian embroidery houses (they worked closely with Marsil Exports & Imports LLP to create Patel’s final look).

Law Roach Best Work

Related: Law Roach’s Best and Most Beautiful Looks on Zendaya and More: Photos

“I wanted my debut look to be something that celebrates my heritage and also combines my love of couture, and when I heard of the theme, Iris Van Herpen seemed like the obvious choice,” Patel revealed.

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!