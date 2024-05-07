Indian fashion entrepreneur Mona Patel made her Met Gala debut on Monday, May 6, in a breathtaking custom Iris Van Herpen couture creation.

The nude figure-hugging gown featured intricate Indian embroidery, a long, flowing train and butterflies on her arms that moved in slow motion as she walked. She wore her hair back in a sleek bun and accessorized with understated diamond earrings.

In order to create the butterflies in motion, Patel worked directly with kinetic motion artist Casey Curran. In an Instagram post published on Tuesday, May 7, Curran revealed that Patel presented him with “a wild, and frankly technically challenging idea” on April 3, merely one month before the big day. After “many sleepless nights,” Curran finished the final product.

Patel also enlisted the help of celebrity stylist Law Roach (his most well-known client is Zendaya, whom he has worked with for 13 years).

After hearing about Patel’s vision for the dress, Roach, 45, found the opportunity difficult to pass up.

“She told me the story of the dress, the inspiration of the dress, and so I thought that was really beautiful,” Roach told Vogue India in a video uploaded on May 6. “Since I had been to Mumbai before, I understood the story. So, I was like, ‘I want to be a part of this.’”

In the same video, Patel explained why she chose Iris Van Herpen to create her look. The Dutch fashion label is known for blending cutting edge technology with haute couture craftsmanship. It also frequently partners with Indian embroidery houses (they worked closely with Marsil Exports & Imports LLP to create Patel’s final look).

“I wanted my debut look to be something that celebrates my heritage and also combines my love of couture, and when I heard of the theme, Iris Van Herpen seemed like the obvious choice,” Patel revealed.