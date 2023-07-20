Zendaya sent her friend and former stylist Law Roach well wishes in honor of his 45th birthday.

“Happy birthday my dear @luxurylaw,” Zendaya, 26, captioned a pic of herself and Roach, 45, from the Valentino spring/summer 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2022. “I love you.”

Zendaya’s birthday tribute comes four months after Roach announced he was retiring from the fashion industry by posting a since-deleted screenshot of the word “Retire” via Instagram. “My Cup is empty … thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” he captioned the March 14 upload.

Roach continued, “If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out. ❤️❤️❤️.”

After fans quickly assumed his retirement was a result of a feud with Zendaya, Roach clarified that there was no bad blood between him and the Euphoria star. “[Zendaya] is my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love,” he said via a series of tweets that same month. “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z … we are forever!”

Roach did reveal, however, he decided to retire without consulting Zendaya beforehand. “It was tough for her,” he said during a March 21 appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast. “[Zendaya] called and said, ‘Girl, I thought we’d make big decisions together. Of course, she supported me and was like, ‘Do you need me to send you on a vacation? Tell me what you’re going through.’”

Despite working as a stylist for A-listers such as Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer and more, Roach explained to Zendaya that he had been “unhappy” for a “really long time,” especially following the death of his 3-year-old nephew in November 2021.

One month later, he joined Zendaya for a red carpet appearance at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in India. He rocked a multicolored floral ensemble by Rahul Mishra paired with Bulgari jewels. Zendaya also wore a Mishra-designed look comprised of a sheer, violet sari and a gold embroidered bralette.

Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland, also joined the pair at the event, though he walked the red carpet solo. The Spider-Man star kept things classy in a sleek black suit and white dress shirt.

Not long after he left his role as a stylist did Roach make his modeling debut. He walked the Boss spring/summer 2023 runway show in March donning a crisp lavender suit and brown dress shoes alongside celebrities such as Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell and DJ Khaled.

“I’m grateful that the Boss team sees me as more than just someone who dresses all these amazing celebrities,” he told Vogue at the time, clarifying that his retirement was not from the fashion industry as a whole. “I love fashion. I love the business, and I love being creative. What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at [the] service of other people. That’s what I’m retiring from.”