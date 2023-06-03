Giving props. Tom Holland revealed his favorite Spider-Man movie is one that he didn’t star in.

“I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made,” Holland, 27, told AP at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room on Thursday, June 1.

Into the Spider-Verse swung into theaters in 2018 and the sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, hit the big screen on Friday, June 2.

“I’m so proud of everyone involved. [Producer] Amy Pascal is like my mom,” the England native gushed, adding that he had hoped to attend the film’s big premiere. “I was supposed to go with her [to the premiere] as her date, I couldn’t go because I’m here working. But I’m incredibly proud of them, I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.”

The animated Spider-Verse films follow Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as he embraces his identity as Spider-Man and meets other Spider-people (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac and Jake Johnson, just to name a few) throughout the multiverse.

As for Holland’s role in the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe, he sounds optimistic about returning as the famous web-slinger after six films. He was last seen in 2021’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, which co-starred Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

“Look, all I’ll say is as long as we can continue to elevate his character as long as we can continue to do justice to him and make the films mean more and do better, then I’ll be there. I’d be a fool to say I wouldn’t,” Holland told Extra on Thursday.

The Uncharted star added, “I’m in love with Peter Parker. he changed my life. It is the greatest gift, so if we can find a way to make one that will surpass the third one and be different and be interesting and be new, I’ll be there. And if not, I’ll swing off into the sunset and it’ll be the next lucky kid’s job.”

Holland is in talks with Sony and Marvel Studios about what his fourth Spider-Man film might look like. However, the writer’s strike has paused those planning sessions.

“I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers,” he told Variety on Thursday evening. “There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

For now, he is focused on other dramatic projects, including The Crowded Room, which will debut on AppleTV+ on Friday, June 9.