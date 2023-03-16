A new dawn, a new day … and Law Roach is feeling good! After announcing his retirement as a stylist, the fashion expert made his modeling debut in the Boss spring/summer 2023 show on Wednesday, March 15.

The Chicago native, 44, looked fierce as he strutted his stuff in the Miami presentation, wearing a lavender suit that was teamed with a crisp button-up shirt and chocolate-colored dress shoes. The fashion house also tapped Naomi Campbell, Pamela Anderson and DJ Khaled to show off its latest designs, which are meant to represent the “sophisticated idea of what it means to become and embrace the spirit of self-determined individuality,” according to the luxury label.

The messaging couldn’t be more timely for Roach as he explores what he wants next in his career. “I’m grateful that the Boss team sees me as more than just someone who dresses all these amazing celebrities,” he told Vogue in an interview published on Wednesday.

Roach also clarified what his retirement announcement means for his future in this industry. “I’m not saying I’m retiring from fashion,” Roach explained to Vogue. “I love fashion. I love the business, and I love being creative. What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people. That’s what I’m retiring from, yeah.”

He continued: “I [made this statement] just to relieve some pressure for myself, right? … I said, ‘You know what, I’ve done everything I wanted to do in this career. I’ve received all the awards, the accolades, I’ve changed people’s lives.’ … It was really me giving myself the grace to say, ‘It’s OK. You can do something else.’”

The CFDA Fashion Award winner shocked the world on Tuesday, March 14, when he took to Instagram to reveal his decision to hang up the towel as a stylist. “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” he began. “Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

The major move came after Roach had dressed several stars, including Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion and Hunter Schafer, for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12. He is most known, however, for his impeccable styling on Zendaya.

Following his announcement, fans began to speculate that there was tension between Roach and the 26-year-old Dune actress — with many pointing to a recent incident at the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6. In clips from the event, Zendaya and Roach are seen arriving at the show, with the Euphoria star finding her seat in the front row next to Emma Stone. Roach, however, had nowhere to sit, prompting Zendaya to point to an opening in the second row. “Is THIS why Zendaya’s stylist resigned?” tweeted one social media user in response to the video.

Roach seemingly chimed in on the drama via Twitter on Wednesday, writing: “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z … we are forever!” He continued: “She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love.”

Keep scrolling to see Roach and more walk in the Boss show: