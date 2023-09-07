Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Looking to revamp your look or step up your skincare? Refreshing your beauty stockpile doesn’t have to break the bank — in fact, you can even save big while you do it. Amazon always has a ton of sales going on some of the biggest brands and products, but it’s in the beauty category, amongst others, where the deepest discounts really shine.
We’ve gathered the 10 best deals live right now on beauty items at Amazon — from viral favorites to remarkable skincare solutions — so you can easily spice up your beauty routine without having to wade through a ton of research and reviews. Kick back, keep on scrolling and get ready to “Add to Cart”!
This vitamin C face serum contains hyaluronic acid, retinol, niacinamide and salicylic acid to promote reduction of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots, turning back the clock and brightening skin for a whole new look.
This brush features super ionic generation to eliminate static from hair and tame frizz, and the rose gold titanium barrel with nylon bristles helps create soft, silky and beautiful curls. Add the on-page coupon for a whopping extra $15 off!
This travel mirror is chargeable with USB and is perfect for taking along on all your travels so you can perfect your look wherever you go. It has 72 LEDs and a 3-color lighting mode, ideal of getting a sense of how your makeup looks in any lighting situation.
This no. 1 bestseller in teeth whitening gels on Amazon is a convenient pen-style whitener that quickly and easily eliminates surface stains with just a swipe! It’s gentle yet effective, and you’ll get three in a pack for under $15.
You’ll get an entire grooming kit for under $8 with this set, which comes with curved scissors, four different kinds of tweezers (slanted, pointed, flat, and precision), a double-sided spoolie brush and a cute case to carry ’em all in! Sounds like a deal to us.
Last but certainly not least, this viral-hit snail mucin serum promises to repair, hydrate, soothe, and erase dark spots and fine lines courtesy of its 96% concentration of, well, snail stuff. But it’s snail stuff that does the job for your skin!
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Summer fashion is all about bold floral and leopard prints, or perhaps strawberry and puffy cloud patterns. But for fall, we’re changing things up. Not only are we leaning toward colors like burnt siennas, soft taupes and mustard […]
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall is approaching, though the temperatures don’t seem to have gotten the message… however, our wardrobes have! We’re so ready to plan our fall fashion moments, including the perfect ‘fits for leaf peeping, turkey noshing and so much […]
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For Us, fall is about pumpkin spice lattes, Gilmore Girls and fabulous fashion. From cozy clothing to stylish shoes, this season’s staples are effortlessly chic. Even though temperatures are still sky-high, we’re shopping some everyday essentials for autumn. […]
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!