The 10 Best Beauty Deals on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking to revamp your look or step up your skincare? Refreshing your beauty stockpile doesn’t have to break the bank — in fact, you can even save big while you do it. Amazon always has a ton of sales going on some of the biggest brands and products, but it’s in the beauty category, amongst others, where the deepest discounts really shine.

We’ve gathered the 10 best deals live right now on beauty items at Amazon — from viral favorites to remarkable skincare solutions — so you can easily spice up your beauty routine without having to wade through a ton of research and reviews. Kick back, keep on scrolling and get ready to “Add to Cart”!

VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum

Premium Eyelash Serum by VieBeauti, Lash Boosting Serum for Longer, Fuller Thicker Looking Lashes (3ML), (Packaging May Vary)
VieBeauti
This eyelash serum is your ticket to longer, fuller and thicker lashes the natural way, no extensions or falsies necessary! Be sure to add the on-page coupon for an extra $2 off.
$39.99On Sale: $24.63You Save 38%
Heeta Hair Scalp Massager

HEETA Hair Scalp Massager, Scalp Scrubber with Soft Silicone Bristles for Hair Growth & Dandruff Removal, Hair Shampoo Brush for Scalp Exfoliator, Turquoise & Black
HEETA
This hair and scalp massager is social media-famous for how well it massages shampoo and conditioner into hair, getting your locks and your scalp cleaner than ever. Plus, it feels great.
$12.99On Sale: $6.77You Save 48%
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum for Face Plus Hyaluronic Acid,

Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum for Face Plus Hyaluronic Acid, Retinol, Niacinamide & Salicylic Acid, Anti Aging Serum, Reduce Fine Lines, Wrinkles & Dark Spots, Brightening Serum for Glowing Skin (1 oz)
Eva Naturals
This vitamin C face serum contains hyaluronic acid, retinol, niacinamide and salicylic acid to promote reduction of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots, turning back the clock and brightening skin for a whole new look.
$21.95On Sale: $12.73You Save 42%
K&K Heated Curling Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Curling Iron

K&K Heated Curling Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Curling Iron Volumizing Brush Quick Heating Makes Hair Silky Smooth Dual Voltage Travel-Friendly Straightening Round Design (1.77 inch)
K&K
This brush features super ionic generation to eliminate static from hair and tame frizz, and the rose gold titanium barrel with nylon bristles helps create soft, silky and beautiful curls. Add the on-page coupon for a whopping extra $15 off!
$129On Sale: $71.99You Save 44%
DenCert Rechargeable Travel Makeup Mirror

Rechargeable Travel Makeup Mirror 72 LED Lighted Makeup Mirror Travel Mirror Compact Slim LED Vanity Mirror with Lights Lighted Makeup Mirror with 3 Lighting Modes Dimmable Touch Screen (White)
DenCert
This travel mirror is chargeable with USB and is perfect for taking along on all your travels so you can perfect your look wherever you go. It has 72 LEDs and a 3-color lighting mode, ideal of getting a sense of how your makeup looks in any lighting situation.
$22.99On Sale: $13.99You Save 39%
VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen (3 Pcs), 30+ Uses, Effective, Painless, No Sensitivity, Travel-Friendly, Easy to Use, Beautiful White Smile, Mint Flavor
VieBeauti
This no. 1 bestseller in teeth whitening gels on Amazon is a convenient pen-style whitener that quickly and easily eliminates surface stains with just a swipe! It’s gentle yet effective, and you’ll get three in a pack for under $15.
$29.99On Sale: $14.99You Save 50%
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Moisturizer for Face

Neutrogena Night Serum
Neutrogena
Give ‘beauty sleep’ a whole new meaning with this night moisturizer from Neutrogena, which promises to hydrate, restore and revitalize your skin overnight for a visibly smoother, suppler you!
$26.79On Sale: $16.43You Save 39%
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set - Sulfate and Paraben Free Treatment for Men and Women - Hair Thickening Volumizing Products to Help Boost Thinning Hair with Added Keratin
BELLISSO
Taking biotin is great for your hair’s health — and so is applying it directly to your locks! This shampoo and conditioner set volumizes even thinning hair, with added keratin to thicken and boost.
$39.99On Sale: $29.99You Save 25%
TsMaddts 6-Piece Eyebrow Tweezer Set

Eyebrow Tweezer Set, TsMADDTs 6 Pcs Tweezers Set for Women, Precision Tweezer for Eyebrows with Curved Scissors for Ingrown Hair, Hair Plucking Daily Beauty Tools with Leather Travel Case
TsMADDTs
You’ll get an entire grooming kit for under $8 with this set, which comes with curved scissors, four different kinds of tweezers (slanted, pointed, flat, and precision), a double-sided spoolie brush and a cute case to carry ’em all in! Sounds like a deal to us.
$7.99
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz, 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull and Damaged Skin, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, Korean Skincare
COSRX
Last but certainly not least, this viral-hit snail mucin serum promises to repair, hydrate, soothe, and erase dark spots and fine lines courtesy of its 96% concentration of, well, snail stuff. But it’s snail stuff that does the job for your skin!
$25On Sale: $16.90You Save 32%
