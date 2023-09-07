Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking to revamp your look or step up your skincare? Refreshing your beauty stockpile doesn’t have to break the bank — in fact, you can even save big while you do it. Amazon always has a ton of sales going on some of the biggest brands and products, but it’s in the beauty category, amongst others, where the deepest discounts really shine.

We’ve gathered the 10 best deals live right now on beauty items at Amazon — from viral favorites to remarkable skincare solutions — so you can easily spice up your beauty routine without having to wade through a ton of research and reviews. Kick back, keep on scrolling and get ready to “Add to Cart”!

VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum This eyelash serum is your ticket to longer, fuller and thicker lashes the natural way, no extensions or falsies necessary! Be sure to add the on-page coupon for an extra $2 off. $39.99 On Sale: $24.63 You Save 38% See it!

Heeta Hair Scalp Massager This hair and scalp massager is social media-famous for how well it massages shampoo and conditioner into hair, getting your locks and your scalp cleaner than ever. Plus, it feels great. $12.99 On Sale: $6.77 You Save 48% See it!

Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum for Face Plus Hyaluronic Acid, This vitamin C face serum contains hyaluronic acid, retinol, niacinamide and salicylic acid to promote reduction of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots, turning back the clock and brightening skin for a whole new look. $21.95 On Sale: $12.73 You Save 42% See it!

K&K Heated Curling Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Curling Iron This brush features super ionic generation to eliminate static from hair and tame frizz, and the rose gold titanium barrel with nylon bristles helps create soft, silky and beautiful curls. Add the on-page coupon for a whopping extra $15 off! $129 On Sale: $71.99 You Save 44% See it!

DenCert Rechargeable Travel Makeup Mirror This travel mirror is chargeable with USB and is perfect for taking along on all your travels so you can perfect your look wherever you go. It has 72 LEDs and a 3-color lighting mode, ideal of getting a sense of how your makeup looks in any lighting situation. $22.99 On Sale: $13.99 You Save 39% See it!

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack This no. 1 bestseller in teeth whitening gels on Amazon is a convenient pen-style whitener that quickly and easily eliminates surface stains with just a swipe! It’s gentle yet effective, and you’ll get three in a pack for under $15. $29.99 On Sale: $14.99 You Save 50% See it!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Moisturizer for Face Give ‘beauty sleep’ a whole new meaning with this night moisturizer from Neutrogena, which promises to hydrate, restore and revitalize your skin overnight for a visibly smoother, suppler you! $26.79 On Sale: $16.43 You Save 39% See it!

Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set Taking biotin is great for your hair’s health — and so is applying it directly to your locks! This shampoo and conditioner set volumizes even thinning hair, with added keratin to thicken and boost. $39.99 On Sale: $29.99 You Save 25% See it!

TsMaddts 6-Piece Eyebrow Tweezer Set You’ll get an entire grooming kit for under $8 with this set, which comes with curved scissors, four different kinds of tweezers (slanted, pointed, flat, and precision), a double-sided spoolie brush and a cute case to carry ’em all in! Sounds like a deal to us. $7.99 See it!

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum Last but certainly not least, this viral-hit snail mucin serum promises to repair, hydrate, soothe, and erase dark spots and fine lines courtesy of its 96% concentration of, well, snail stuff. But it’s snail stuff that does the job for your skin! $25 On Sale: $16.90 You Save 32% See it!

