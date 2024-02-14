Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sofia Richie Grainge is known for her clean girl aesthetic — she is the poster child for minimal makeup, slick-backed buns and, as of recently, natural nails. The model took to TikTok to talk about her latest obsession, which includes two affordable products to truly let her nails breathe.

“I feel like I haven’t done a nail TikTok in a really long time… and now that I’m thinking about it, I don’t think I’ve ever done a nail TikTok, so here we go,” she jokes in the clip. “I’m here to tell you guys a bit about how I take care of my nails. I’m a gel girlie through and through, but I love to give my nails a break. So my plan is, I’m going to not wear gels for two weeks.”

To help her nails maintain resiliency during her gel break, Richie Grainge shares that she’s relying on the Essie Hard to Resist Nail Strengthener. The supercharged lacquer contains a unique nail bonding technology to repair brittle, weak nails so they can grow back stronger. “It is absolutely amazing,” she dishes. “Honestly, there is a little pink shade to it and I feel I could just go out like this.”

Get the Essie On-a-Roll Apricot Cuticle Oil Treatment for just $13 (originally $15) on Amazon!

Along with giving her nails a little TLC, Richie Grainge also says it’s a necessity to pamper her cuticles too. “I am a psycho about cuticles,” she explains, so she keeps the Essie On-a-Roll Apricot Cuticle Oil Treatment in her purse. “You just take it and roll it right onto your cuticles. I like to put oil on my cuticles before I go to bed and when I wake up in the morning just to keep them hydrated.”

Cuticle oils tend to be messy, but that’s not the case with this treatment. This is all thanks to the handy mess-free squeeze bottle and roll-on applicator that dispenses the perfect amount of oil with each use. Aside from deeply nourishing cuticles and nail beds, this genius product leaves behind a healthy sheen and smells like fresh apricots!

Along with Richie Grainge, thousands of shoppers say they can’t live without the cuticle oil in particular. “This winter especially has been rough on my hands and especially cuticles,” one explains. “I keep a bottle of this next to my bed, and in the living room. I even splurged and have a roller ball bottle in my purse! Keeps cuticles soft and nails healthy. Smells lovely but not strong or artificial. Makes all the difference!”

Whether you’re taking a break from gels to save money or just want to embrace your natural nails, these two nail saviors can make all the difference. And TBH, I trust just about anything Sofia Richie Grainge says — she’s never steered me wrong!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more nailcare essentials from Essie here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

