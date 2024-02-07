Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Leave it to Sofia Richie Grainge to face a rainy day and still look incredibly chic in the process. But honestly, we would expect nothing less from the star who’s made headlines for her sophisticated quiet luxury style. Nailing the trending aesthetic once again, she was snapped yesterday on a drizzly L.A. day wearing a Loro Piana cape, one of her favorite Hermès Kelly bags in the Rouge colorway and chunky, weather-appropriate boots. While the whole cozy-chic look is perfection, our focus was on her footwear — since we’ll need to emulate the style for the upcoming spring season.

With no time for wet and soggy feet, Richie Grainge picked a pair of boots which provided ultimate protection with a clunky sole and slight platform. Though we’re currently unable to identify her exact pair, we’re assuming they cost a pretty penny — so we found a pair of boots which have a similar look and protective qualities on Zappos. Best of all, they’re on sale right now!

Get the Bogs Holly Chelsea Boots for $61 (was $95) at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 7, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Like Richie Grainge’s, these boots sit on a slight platform, which helps keep your feet above any moisture caused by puddles. They have a textured-bottom design and rubber sole which assists with traction while walking on slippery surfaces. Keeping moisture out, they also have a synthetic upper sole, which makes them 100% waterproof!

These boots do more than just keep your feet protected from moisture — they also protect against smelly feet (where were these in middle school gym class?)! This is thanks to the brand’s DuraFresh natural bio-technology which activates to fight odors upon contact. Also aiding with unpleasant scents, it has a Bloom algae-based EVA footbed which helps with cleaning if water gets inside.

The style is somewhat similar to Richie Grainge’s thanks the platform heel and the way the bottom of the boot contrasts in color to the top. Just like hers, these boots come in a cream and black color combo, which can be teamed with all kinds of outfits — whether you’re wearing them with slacks to the office or with leggings on the way to a workout class. But they also come in several other shade selections, such as black and olive, in case the cream isn’t quite your style. Oh, and can we talk about the adorable rainbow detail?

Beyond stylishness and protection, the boots have rebound cushioning — ideal for those of Us who suffer from foot issues. They’re easy to slide on thanks to their pull-on loop at the back and stretch panels on each side .

Ahead of the spring season, let’s prep for inevitable showers in style — inspired in part by certified style icon Sofia Richie Grainge!

