Sofia Richie is no stranger to the world of luxury fashion. After all, she wore custom Chanel her entire wedding weekend in the South of France (casual). At this point, the David Yurman brand ambassador has basically become the face of the quiet luxury trend. It’s no surprise that some of her go-to designer brands include The Row, Khaite and Loewe — elevated yet accessible. That’s why we were shocked to see her rocking Levi’s jeans in her latest Instagram post!

On New Year’s Eve, Richie posted pics wearing an all-American outfit: a plain white tee and faded blue jeans (our daily uniform), along with a Bottega Veneta bag (high-low, baby!). We quickly identified the denim as the Levi’s 501s, an iconic pair of jeans that have stood the test of time. Fun fact: these jeans were the blueprint for all blue jeans, invented by Levi’s over 150 years ago. Unlike other items in Richie’s closet, these jeans retail for under $100! We love it when celebrity style is in our budget.

Snag these exact same jeans from Amazon now!

Get the Levi’s Premium 501 Original Fit Jeans for just $98 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Classic, comfortable, cool. That’s how we would describe the Levi’s Premium 501 Original Fit Jeans. Available in sizes 23 to 32 and a variety of different washes, this denim appeals to a wide range of women. Made from 100% cotton, these non-stretch jeans are high-quality and flattering. As one shopper said, “Your butt will never look better than in a pair of 501’s!!” Sold.

It seems like Richie sized up for a baggier fit in these 501s. Depending on your preference, you can go for a looser or fitted look. And there are a million ways to style these versatile jeans! Team these pants with your favorite tee or sweater and boots, sneakers or heels. You can add a leather jacket, puffer coat or parka on top. We’ll be reaching for these jeans all year round!

We get it, these jeans aren’t for everyone. But if you still want to own a pair of Levi’s, check out these other affordable options below, up to 60% off!

Not quite your style? Explore more jeans here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

