Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We all know Beyoncé is “that girl” — but that doesn’t mean we can’t be too!
The 32-time Grammy winner posted a gallery of photos on her Instagram to kick off 2024, and we knew instantly that we wanted to recreate her look. She wore a matching tweed blazer and miniskirt by Thom Browne, adding on a white corset top and white accessories.
Of course, grabbing this exact plaid set will run you over $5,000 — so we made sure we could get the look without breaking the bank. We found this SweatyRocks set on Amazon and instantly added it to our cart!
Get the SweatyRocks Two-Piece Tweed Blazer and Skirt Set for just $66 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2024, but are subject to change.
Like Beyoncé’s, this is a tweed set with a black and white plaid design. Your purchase includes both the blazer and the skirt. We know Queen Bey would also love the addition of the silver buttons on both pieces!
This set is very cute with a turtleneck sweater or even just a simple tee, but if you really want to match up with Mrs. Carter, make sure to check out this white mesh bustier top on Amazon as well (under $30!).
Want to see some other similar options to Beyoncé’s set? Check out what else we found below: