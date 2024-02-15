Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, your go-to makeup routine can become mundane — admit it! Whether you like dramatic smokey eyes or much more minimal styles, not allowing yourself to play with cosmetics and discover new aesthetics can box you in. Highlighter is a makeup must-have that has become increasingly popular over the years due to its ability to elevate and brighten up your face. Cameron Diaz, known for starring in films like Charlie’s Angels, Bad Teacher and The Mask, always has incredibly radiant skin. Though she has many tools in her arsenal, we found her favorite highlight stick at Nordstrom!

In an interview with The Strategist, Diaz said she loves this product because it amplifies her makeup looks in a subtle fashion. “I’ve known Gucci, the founder of Westman Atelier, for 25 years, and she has always talked about making makeup that wasn’t just great makeup but also benefited your skin,” Diaz told the publication. “It has ingredients like Ayurvedic oil and a grape extract that are soothing, moisturizing, and firming. As for how it looks on the skin, I like that you don’t really see the highlighter. It’s more of a true glistening of your own skin. The sheen looks like you’re just dewy, not like you’re wearing makeup.” Want to hear more about this fantastic find courtesy of Gucci Westman, a world-famous makeup artist who also counts Jennifer Aniston as a client? Read on!

The Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick is a new take on clean, minimal makeup. Essentially, it’s a highlighter — featuring vitis vita grape extract for firmness and moisture-boosting, Ayurvedic oil blend to support the skin’s moisture barrier and special effect pigments for an opalescent effect — that helps create radiant clarity. Further, the stick comes in three shades and two sizes that will help upgrade your finished makeup look.

When using this highlight stick, it’s important to remember that a little bit goes a long way. Dab the product across your cheeks, the bridge of your nose, Cupid’s bow, lips and tear ducts. You can wear this highlight alone, under or over your makeup — and it’s suitable for all-day use and wear.

While reviewing this handy highlight stick, one happy Nordstrom shopper noted, “This is a natural product with skin-nourishing ingredients, luxe, heavy packaging, and a gorgeous formula. It’s my favorite highlight.” And another Nordstrom reviewer fawned, “I’ve never used one before, but I love this product! I thought my face would just look oily, but it makes your face shimmer/glow in an elegant way.”

Finding a new beauty tool is always an exciting experience, and this Cameron Diaz-approved highlight ideal is perfect for giving your makeup styles a glowy boost.

See it: Get the Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick for prices starting at $26 at Nordstrom!

