We’re finally gearing up for the end of winter, and we couldn’t be more excited. For most of Us, that means saying goodbye to frosty winds and brutal temps, which often lead to dryness and irritation. Before you start swapping out all of your cold-weather wardrobe with lighter seasonal finds, you should use this opportunity to treat your skin to a luxurious round of TLC.
Model and beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber is one A-lister we trust when it comes to luxurious beauty products. Whenever she shares skincare and makeup recs in viral TikTok Get Ready With Me videos, the products she includes always fly off shelves. She even created the iconic glazed donut skin and nail trends. The 27-year-old has a knack for beauty, and her massive success has been a long time coming.
During a 2020 interview with the New York Times, she gushed about her love for Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare products. According to the model, she discovered the brand with the help of a makeup artist during Paris Fashion Week and has been using it ever since. One of her favorite products is the brand’s nourishing Glow Drops. “Essentially they make you glowy, but they also give you this really nice natural lift,” she said.
Get the Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops at Amazon!
If you want to invest in a radiant glow like Bieber’s, these drops are an ideal place to start. They claim to revitalize dull, tired skin and restore radiance. The formula is enriched with polygonum bistorta root to optimize skin tone and promote anti-aging. Wild rose extract is another key ingredient, which could refine pores and promote an even appearance. Last but not least, purslane works to boost levels of vitamin A and omega-3 acids to reduce irritation. That’s perfect if your skin has been going through winter-induced dryness.
Wondering about the natural lift Bieber mentioned? That’s courtesy of hyaluronic acid molecules, which nourish the skin, aiming to deliver a plumping effect.
Now that we’re on the brink of ushering in a new season, there’s no better time to treat your skin to a luxurious glow. These Bieber-approved drops cost a pretty penny, but their results prove that they just may be worth every last one.
