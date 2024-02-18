Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re finally gearing up for the end of winter, and we couldn’t be more excited. For most of Us, that means saying goodbye to frosty winds and brutal temps, which often lead to dryness and irritation. Before you start swapping out all of your cold-weather wardrobe with lighter seasonal finds, you should use this opportunity to treat your skin to a luxurious round of TLC.

Related: Get ‘Instant Results’ With This Skin-Soothing Toner – Just $14! If you have skin that’s easily irritated, it can be hard to find the right product that’ll bring you relief. Redness and angry skin go hand in hand, and it’s tough to get both of those frustrations under control. But what if we told you that Amazon shoppers had stumbled on to a product that […]

Model and beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber is one A-lister we trust when it comes to luxurious beauty products. Whenever she shares skincare and makeup recs in viral TikTok Get Ready With Me videos, the products she includes always fly off shelves. She even created the iconic glazed donut skin and nail trends. The 27-year-old has a knack for beauty, and her massive success has been a long time coming.

During a 2020 interview with the New York Times, she gushed about her love for Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare products. According to the model, she discovered the brand with the help of a makeup artist during Paris Fashion Week and has been using it ever since. One of her favorite products is the brand’s nourishing Glow Drops. “Essentially they make you glowy, but they also give you this really nice natural lift,” she said.

Get the Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops at Amazon!

If you want to invest in a radiant glow like Bieber’s, these drops are an ideal place to start. They claim to revitalize dull, tired skin and restore radiance. The formula is enriched with polygonum bistorta root to optimize skin tone and promote anti-aging. Wild rose extract is another key ingredient, which could refine pores and promote an even appearance. Last but not least, purslane works to boost levels of vitamin A and omega-3 acids to reduce irritation. That’s perfect if your skin has been going through winter-induced dryness.

Wondering about the natural lift Bieber mentioned? That’s courtesy of hyaluronic acid molecules, which nourish the skin, aiming to deliver a plumping effect.

Now that we’re on the brink of ushering in a new season, there’s no better time to treat your skin to a luxurious glow. These Bieber-approved drops cost a pretty penny, but their results prove that they just may be worth every last one.

See it: Get the Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops at Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Jennifer Hudson Said This Moisturizer Plays a 'Huge Part' in Her Routine Maintaining your healthy skin can be a feat, needless to say. With everyone’s hectic schedules starting to ramp up even more, the call to pay attention to your skin and its needs is becoming increasingly important. Investing in a good cleansing and moisturizing routine is the first step to happy skin. Jennifer Hudson, known for […]