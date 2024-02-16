Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Maintaining your healthy skin can be a feat, needless to say. With everyone’s hectic schedules starting to ramp up even more, the call to pay attention to your skin and its needs is becoming increasingly important. Investing in a good cleansing and moisturizing routine is the first step to happy skin. Jennifer Hudson, known for her role in Dreamgirls and her eponymous daytime talk show, knows about cultivating and maintaining radiant skin. We found her favorite nighttime facial moisturizer at Target — and it’s only $35!

In an interview with The Strategist in 2020, Hudson said she uses this night moisturizer because of its price accessibility and how effective it is. “Skincare is one of the most important things to me,” Hudson told the publication. “This Olay moisturizer takes care of everything: It moisturizes and delivers retinol, so it keeps skin hydrated and plump. It’s a great price, too, for everything you’re getting. It’s been a huge part of my regimen. I started using retinol a few years ago — I can’t remember exactly when — and have been very consistent with it. I haven’t stopped because it really makes a big difference in my skin.” Hudson even partnered up with the brand just before this interview.

You’ll practically gravitate towards the Olay Retinol 24 Max Night Face Moisturizer because of its ability to moisturize your face while you sleep — duh — but also because of how quickly you could start to see changes in your skin. It features Olay Retinol 24’s maximum concentration of hydrators to nourish the skin while locking in moisture, and this max formulation comes with 20% more Retinol 24 Hydrating Complex versus the base Retinol24 product lineup.

This night face moisturizer excludes fragrance, phthalates, mineral oil or synthetic dyes and has a rich, creamy feel anyone will want to use. You should apply this cream at night and use SPF during the day when using retinol — per Olay’s recommendations.

While gushing over this product, one Target reviewer said, “I use this product 2-3 times a week, not every day, and it helps so much. My skin always feels well-balanced with my routine. My skin feels soft and smooth, and fine lines aren’t as noticeable after a few weeks!”

Another reviewer noted, “I have been using away since I was 21. I have never trusted anything else. This product, in particular, is one of my favorites. I am 51, and I am able to go makeup-free, and I’m loving it!”

Keeping your skin hydrated and healthy while sleeping is important, and this Jennifer Hudson-approved moisturizer will do all the hard work for you!

See it: Get the Olay Retinol 24 Max Night Face Moisturizer at Target!

