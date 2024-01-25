Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a shopping writer, I test hundreds of new beauty launches a year, so it’s rare when a product literally stops me in my tracks. Giving me a glow like I’ve never experienced before, U Beauty’s the Super Hydrator was one of them. Not only does it provide an unbelievable amount of moisture for my skin, it also leaves me with a radiant glow that gives my complexion some serious shine. I like to think of it as sunshine in a bottle — even on a cloudy day.

Though this moisturizer gives you the most radiant surface level glow, the best part happens beneath the surface. It was created with the brand’s hydra-siren micro capsules, which allows for the long-chain hyaluronic acid to sink deeper into your skin than many other moisturizers on the market. Not only that, it’s also made with sone of the most well-known moisturizing ingredients on the market: peptides, argan oil, avocado oil and grapeseed oil (an ingredient which is beloved by celebs like Emma Stone, Sofia Richie and Megan Fox for ultimate hydration). All of these hydrating ingredients come together to create a lightweight shield that keeps cold, dry air from penetrating the skin for up to 48 hours. Talk about an excellent option for a dreary day!

I initially received this moisturizer as a sample from the brand, but even with its expensive price tag, it still made my repurchase list — a big deal for living on a writer’s budget. It’s truly the most worth-it skincare splurge I’ve made. I’ve used it for three months now in conjunction with their Resurfacing Compound, and here are the biggest benefits I’ve noticed for my normal-to-dry skin: a reduction of redness in my rosy skin, more plumpness in my regular dry spots, overall more bright, radiant skin and lessening of my fine lines and wrinkles. Obsessed!

Suitable for all skin types, the moisturizer is fragrance-, paraben-, sulfate- and phthalate-free. The texture of it is particularly lightweight, with a slight oily feel that smoothly spreads over the skin. The moisturizer makes me feel confident enough to go makeup-free, but also replaces my Flawless Filter on days I do want to wear makeup since it has such a glowy base. Another important note for makeup girlies: It’s lightweight enough to avoid pilling when you apply a primer or foundation.

If you want people asking, “What on earth are you using to get that glow?”, you should try this this moisturizer. Truly a mood and skin savior on a rainy day, you can find it at Nordstrom at $68 for the .5 ounce bottle and $168 for the 1.7 ounces bottle. Shop the moisturizer and other shopper-loved U Beauty products such as the Resurfacing Compound, the Return Eye Concentrate and the Barrier Bioactive Treatment Overnight Moisturizer — all guaranteed to upgrade your skincare regimen — now!

