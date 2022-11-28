Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Certain celebs are so beautiful, it almost isn’t fair. Case in point? Megan Fox. The brunette bombshell has been turning heads and dropping jaws for decades — and yet, she doesn’t seem to age. How does she do it? While the answer is partly attributed to good genes, the Jennifer’s Body actress also maintains a solid skincare routine — and one of her go-to products is available at any grocery store.

“I have to wash my face every 12 hours and then moisturize,” she told The Huffington Post. “I only take showers as I don’t like sitting in bath water. After my shower I moisturize with grapeseed oil from Whole Foods. It’s a great moisturizer and lighter than olive oil.”

Fox is not the only star who swears by grapeseed oil! Emma Stone told Marie Claire, “I use natural grapeseed oil from the grocery store on my face as moisturizer. After the shower, I pat it on, and then I’ll use it throughout the day and at night.” And Sofia Richie revealed her travel tip to E! News: “I fly with grapeseed oil on my skin.”

According to multiple news sources and savvy shoppers, Fox prefers the Sky Organics Grapeseed Oil, available on Amazon. Keep scrolling to find out all the beauty benefits!

$13.00 See It!

Get the Sky Organics Organic Grapeseed Oil for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Sky Organics Organic Grapeseed Oil is gentle on your skin and the environment! Vegan and cruelty-free, this grapeseed oil absorbs into skin for enhanced hydration and nourishment. A natural source of vitamin E, grapeseed oil helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots for smoother, healthier-looking skin. Score! Formulated without irritants, this lightweight product retains its antioxidants for a radiant complexion. This non-greasy oil moisturizes and softens skin better than many expensive creams and serums!

$13.00 See It!

Get the Sky Organics Organic Grapeseed Oil for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Fox even inspired one customer to try this Sky Organics grapeseed oil, despite no confirmation she prefers this specific brand: “I was doing research on grapeseed oil and its many benefits and saw an article where Megan Fox swears by it. I’ve been using it for over a month and I love it. It moisturizes and it’s so beneficial for your skin.” Another customer has a similar story: “I purchased this grapeseed oil after reading an article about how it’s the only moisturizer that Megan Fox uses and I absolutely love it! I have extremely sensitive skin and have a hard time finding lotion or cream moisturizers that don’t irritate my skin and this product saved my skin and pockets! I use it all over my body and my skin has been softer than ever.”

See for yourself by trying this Sky Organics Organic Grapeseed Oil today!

See it! Get the Sky Organics Organic Grapeseed Oil for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not for you? Shop more from Sky Organics here and explore more skincare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!