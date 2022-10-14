The Revolutionary Anti-Aging Serum Rosario Dawson Is a Fan Of

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re always in a constant struggle when it comes to buying new skincare. Do we want to spend more and see if the luxury formulations will work out for us? What if they don’t? Do we want to spend less and risk dealing with icky ingredients and business practices? Even when a more affordable product works well, you often need a collection of them to cover every concern.

Basically, we just want to feel confident when putting together our skincare routine. We want to know that what we’re buying is worth it, that it’s not going to have a negative effect on our skin and that it’s actually going to make a positive, notable change in our complexion — and preferably fast! That’s why the launch of Clinical Skin changed everything for Us.

Get the PolyPeptide Firming Serum for at Clinical Skin, plus a free Petrissage Beauty Roller! Subscribe to save $25 per bottle!

Clinical Skin only just launched, but it’s already making a serious splash in the beauty world. This PolyPeptide Firming Serum was the first product introduced to shoppers, and it’s quickly become famous. Even Rosario Dawson was spotted using it in NYC back in mid-August (as seen in Us Weekly’s physical magazine)!

In an interview with Skincare.com, founder Ewelina Aiossa explained that she created Clinical Skin to “revolutionize the skincare category,” launching with a serum effective enough to do the work of multiple others. She partnered with dermatologists to validate product concepts and prototypes, ensuring that every release would be “on par with what a dermatologist would recommend in their practice.” Everything is rigorously tested and scientifically assessed too, each formula’s efficacy tested by a third-party clinical laboratory. Each release is also manufactured in an FDA-registered facility in accordance with the utmost safety and sanitary requirements!

This “age-defying” formula was designed to address fine lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness and elasticity and decreased hydration — and it claims to deliver significant results in as early as four weeks. It’s made with multitasking peptides, synergistic antioxidants and nourishing lipids, plus botanicals, fruit extracts and more for enhanced results.

93% of study participants in a 12-week trial said this serum brought out their skin’s radiance immediately, while 94% found their skin’s overall appearance and texture were improved and refined. 100% reported no signs of irritation, so if you have sensitive skin, this is a great sign!

Plenty of reviewers have already sung this serum’s praises as well, saying they’re “extremely impressed” with the product. They say it softened the “sandpaper-like texture” they used to struggle with, and that it’s “super moisturizing and hydrating without feeling greasy” like other serums. “​​It’s hard to find a product can deliver both the luxury experience as well as clinical efficacy,” one shopper wrote. “This product nails both!”

Even more exciting? Every purchase of the PolyPeptide serum right now will come with a free Petrissage Beauty Roller ($75 value). No code necessary!

