Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know how when one ingredient catches on in the beauty industry, you start seeing it everywhere? It shows up in serums, moisturizers, eye creams — even your makeup products. We’ve seen this happen with star ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. These are great to have, but sometimes you might need something more powerful!

Hyaluronic acid, for example, is known as a powerful hydrator for skin — and it is! — but if your skin is super dry or dehydrated, you may need even more to achieve that happy, bouncy skin you’ve always wanted. Don’t go splurging on a $500 cream just yet though. This $20 serum could be all you need!

See it!

Get the Moisture Maker Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum for just $20 at Versed! Subscribe to save 10%!

Yes, this serum does feature hyaluronic acid, but it also adds on polyglutamic acid, which may be four times more hydrating. It could even hold up to 4,000 times its weight in water! This study found that it has a higher moisturizing effect than collagen and hyaluronic acid and showed much promise as an effective ingredient in skincare. (PubMed)

This lightweight, non-sticky serum also adds on snow mushroom extract to help “drench” the skin, while providing it with antioxidant properties to protect from environmental damage. This blend of ingredients could provide “instant relief” from dryness while also strengthening your skin’s natural moisture barrier to prevent dryness from returning!

Meanwhile, this gel-like serum skips out on parabens, silicones, sulfates and “1,350+ ingredients that have questionable data.” As expected from Versed! It’s cruelty-free as well, which always earns extra points from Us.

See it!

Get the Moisture Maker Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum for just $20 at Versed! Subscribe to save 10%!

Reviewers say this Moisture Maker serum is a “power punch of hydration” and an “amazing skin quencher.” It keeps their complexion looking “plump and fresh,” and best of all, the price point is “so reasonable” compared to other skincare. We love having the option to save and subscribe too (and get free shipping)!

You can use this serum day and/or night after cleansing and your other skin steps, but just before moisturizer. You just need two drops! Try pressing it into the face and neck while skin is still slightly damp too so the humectants can seal that moisture into the skin. That’s how you’ll achieve true bounciness!

See it!

Get the Moisture Maker Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum for just $20 at Versed! Subscribe to save 10%!

Looking for something else? Shop more serums here and don’t forget to check out all of the brand’s bestsellers for more fabulous finds!

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!