TULA’s New Weightless Serum Skin Tint Is Here — 30 Shades

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Skin tints are all the rage lately — and for good reason! Our skin has been waiting for this moment. On most days, we prefer not to totally load our face up with makeup, but we still want some coverage and a glowy complexion. We want something light that won’t suffocate our pores or cake up — but something substantial enough to still make a difference.

Even better is when that skin tint is packed with ingredients to protect your skin from the sun. And what if it could even have anti-aging benefits? A makeup-skincare hybrid like that is straight out of our dreams. Well, it was. Now it’s available in real life — right on TULA’s website!

See it!

Get the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 for just $40 at TULA!

This new release is essentially a foundation, sunscreen, serum and moisturizer all in one. Let’s talk through everything one by one. As a foundation, it’s weightless and breathable, offering light to medium coverage you can build. It lets your skin shine through, but it can still help blur imperfections and create an illuminated, even complexion. It also claims to have 12-hour wear — and it comes in 30 shades!

Each shade was developed with professional makeup artists experienced in working with diverse skin tones, so almost anyone should be able to find an option to suit their skin. There’s a “find my shade” tool as well, which is especially useful if you’re not sure of your skin’s undertone!

When it comes to sun protection, this skin tint is formulated to offer UVA and UVB protection, but it doesn’t stop there when it comes to skincare. It features the brand’s new Rainbow Seabright Elixir (made of rainbow seaweed and niacinamide) to brighten and balance out skin tone, delivering radiance. It also features hyaluronic acid, ceramides and collagen to moisturize and even potentially improve the appearance of wrinkles. 88% of participants in a self-assessment noted an improvement in fine lines and wrinkles after four weeks thanks to this product!

See it!

Get the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 for just $40 at TULA!

This skin tint is dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic, making it a nice pick for acne-prone skin. It’s made for all skin types though, from oily, to dry, to sensitive. It’s also cruelty-free and totally clean, free of parabens, sulfates (SLS & SLES), phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehyde, dairy, gluten, fragrance and more!

Shoppers are already loving this new release, noting its “flawless finish” and “gorgeous glow.” Find your shade and see what all of the hype is about!

See it!

Get the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 for just $40 at TULA!

Looking for something else? Shop more makeup and skincare here or click here to explore all of TULA’s bestsellers!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite gifts for women below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!