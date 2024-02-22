Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If we could snap our fingers and instantly trade our entire beauty routine for Jennifer Aniston’s, we wouldn’t even have to think twice. From her hair products to her makeup to her skincare, we want it all and we want it now.

Obviously, this isn’t a realistic scenario. We can, however, build our Aniston-approved routine from the ground up. Where to start? You could grab her brow wax or hair serum — or you could start with her eye mask pick!

Aniston has been spotted wearing these eye masks in her Instagram Story, and it’s not the only time we’ve seen her using the brand’s skincare. She also wore a 111SKIN face mask while prepping for the Emmys a few years ago!

These eye patches are made of a luxurious hydrogel and feature incredible, antioxidant-rich ingredients to renew and protect skin. They contain both colloidal gold and rose damask extract to brighten, smooth and hydrate your under-eye area.

Nordstrom shoppers say these eye masks “look and feel very luxe” and say they’re a great “special occasion” secret weapon. “I can’t live with this eye mask,” one proclaimed, while another noted that the brightening effect actually lasts “for a few days.”

Of course, it was expected that we’d find some skeptical shoppers who would question the price versus the value. One admitted that they ended up coming around to these masks after trying them: “I am happy to be proven wrong.”

You get four pairs of masks per purchase of these paraben-free under-eye masks. Use them after cleansing and toning. Remove the protective film and apply under the eye, placing the narrower end under the inside corner of the eye. Leave on for 20 minutes, then discard! You’re ready to shine!

