We can’t say we’re fans of spending an hour on your skincare routine every night, but we do encourage you to choose just one thing to help you really dive in and upgrade your regimen. For Us, that’s a tool — one that can help increase the efficacy of the rest of your routine as well.

Who better to look to for anti-aging beauty advice than Jennifer Aniston’s facialist? Joanna Czech revealed her top three skincare rules for an “instant glow” to British Vogue in 2020, and we still find ourselves calling on her tips to this day!

Get the Joanna Czech Facial Massager for $189 at Revolve! Scroll below to see our more affordable picks as well!

“The most important part of a facial is always the massage [technique],” Czech said. “It’s all about treating the facial muscles like dough — digging into the muscle and grasping it. It stimulates the blood flow. The blood carries oxygen to your skin which brightens it straight away, while creating micro-swelling in the muscle which means that everything you apply afterwards penetrates much easier because the skin is warmed up.”

Considering the importance she puts on this massage step, it only makes sense that Czech created her own facial massage tool for shoppers to use at home. For skin like Aniston’s, we say it’s worth the splurge!

This dual-headed aluminum and zinc alloy tool is for all skin types and could target concerns of dull, fatigued, sagging skin, as well as wrinkles and fine lines. Use it with your favorite serum or cream — it should help with absorption to maximize the efficacy of your products!

Czech’s tip for this tool? “Always go in the same direction, rather than rolling back and forward.” Noted!

Want to see some similar facial rollers with lower prices? Check out a few other options we found from Amazon!

