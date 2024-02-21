Your account
Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Uses This Tool to Massage Facial Muscles ‘Like Dough’

By
Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024.
Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

We can’t say we’re fans of spending an hour on your skincare routine every night, but we do encourage you to choose just one thing to help you really dive in and upgrade your regimen. For Us, that’s a tool — one that can help increase the efficacy of the rest of your routine as well.

Who better to look to for anti-aging beauty advice than Jennifer Aniston’s facialist? Joanna Czech revealed her top three skincare rules for an “instant glow” to British Vogue in 2020, and we still find ourselves calling on her tips to this day!

See it!

Get the Joanna Czech Facial Massager for $189 at Revolve! Scroll below to see our more affordable picks as well!

“The most important part of a facial is always the massage [technique],” Czech said. “It’s all about treating the facial muscles like dough — digging into the muscle and grasping it. It stimulates the blood flow. The blood carries oxygen to your skin which brightens it straight away, while creating micro-swelling in the muscle which means that everything you apply afterwards penetrates much easier because the skin is warmed up.”

Considering the importance she puts on this massage step, it only makes sense that Czech created her own facial massage tool for shoppers to use at home. For skin like Aniston’s, we say it’s worth the splurge!

revolve-joanna-czech-facial-massager
Revolve
See it!

This dual-headed aluminum and zinc alloy tool is for all skin types and could target concerns of dull, fatigued, sagging skin, as well as wrinkles and fine lines. Use it with your favorite serum or cream — it should help with absorption to maximize the efficacy of your products!

Czech’s tip for this tool? “Always go in the same direction, rather than rolling back and forward.” Noted!

Want to see some similar facial rollers with lower prices? Check out a few other options we found from Amazon!

Facial Roller Massager, Cooling Metal to Contour and Reduce Puffiness, Face Lift, Anti-Aging, Skin Tightening & Botox Alternative, Reduce Wrinkles -Gua Sha Not Your Typical Jade Roller Massager
House of RHONE

House of Rhone Facial Roller

$49
See it!
Skin Gym Face Sculptor Beauty Roller - Face Roller for Wrinkles and Lifting - Anti Aging Facial Massager Tool to Release Muscle Tension, Contour Face and Improve Skin Appearance
SKIN GYM
You save: 20%

Skin Gym Face Sculptor

$55$69
See it!
Tekson Faical Roller Massager, 3D Metal Face Massage Tool for Reduce Puffiness, Remove Eye Wrinkles, Face Lift, Increase Firmness, Anti-Aging, Skin Tightening (Zinc Alloy)
Tekson
You save: 23%

Tekson Faical Roller

$20$26
See it!
Amirce Face Roller
Amirce
You save: 42%

Amirce Face Massager Kit

$15$26
See it!
Face Massager, Metal Face Roller Gua Sha Massage Tool for Face Neck Eye Body Skin Care, Facial Roller for Women
Yeamon

Yeamon Metal Face Massager and Gua Sha

$28
See it!

