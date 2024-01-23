Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In reality, we’re paying rent, saving up for vacation and shopping sales. But in our dream world, we own multiple homes, travel like it’s our job and splurge on designer fashion. Turns out you don’t need an unlimited budget to achieve the low-key luxury aesthetic. With a little savvy sleuthing, you can recreate the rich mom look for less!

Related: 17 Ideal Winter Dresses for Your Stylish January Adventures As the snow falls and we indulge in leisurely evenings spent hibernating, it’s finally time to tick things off the to-do list we didn’t get to over the holiday season. Of course, it’s also the perfect moment to reconnect with friends and colleagues — but the trick is deciding what to wear on a chilly […]

Even in the winter, Hamptons moms rock neutrals and coastal-chic clothing. Cashmere is basically the cold-weather alternative to linen. But just like in the summer, rich moms keep it easy-breezy, opting for cozy comfort over stiff, structured styles.

Channel the low-key Hamptons mom lifestyle with these winter essentials below!

Outerwear

1. A long wool-blend coat instantly elevates any outfit! This oversized style is an effortlessly cool layering piece that can go over athleisure or evening wear. One shopper gushed, “It is GORGEOUS! It looks expensive. It feels like soft, durable material. It fits like a dream!” — just $52!

2. Branded the “Upper East Side Coat,” this olive green down jacket will keep you warm in style. It’s an NYC staple — originally $152, now just $90!

3. Channel an off-duty Hamptons mom with this comfy puffer vest! Featuring deep pockets and adjustable drawstrings, this versatile vest is perfect for running errands or running cardio — just $37!

4. Looking for a water-resistant winter coat that will fit in with high society? This Bernardo puffer jacket features a quilted hood and a sculpted shape for a flattering fit — originally $190, now just $100!

5. Add some edge to your winter wardrobe with this brown faux leather shearling aviator bomber jacket! It’s giving Hailey Bieber — just $70!

Sweater Sets

6. Accented with black trim, this ivory sweater set feels like something a wealthy White Lotus character would wear — originally $53, now just $50!

7. “This may be the best two-piece outfit I have purchased on Amazon,” a satisfied shopper proclaimed. Featuring a cable-knit crewneck sweater and matching shorts, this cozy sweater set is perfect for a movie night in — just $53!

8. Earn your stripes in this trendy striped sweater set! “I wanted a cute free people dupe and this one exceeded my expectations!” one customer declared — just $66!

9. This sweater set is super soft and ultra-flattering! “For the first time in my life, I am completely snatched in a sweat suit,” one reviewer reported. “Listen, it’s everything; soft, durable, comfortable, classy, sexy (love the split leg), perfect fit” — just $59!

Handbags

10. This woven crossbody bag looks like Bottega Veneta! As one shopper said, “The quality is sooo good and feels like genuine smooth leather” — just $40!

11. Made from vegan leather, this JW Pei saddle shoulder bag is high-quality at a relatively low cost. “I’m obsessed!” one reviewer raved. The quality is amazing and it feels luxurious. It’s a perfect everyday bag, will go well with any outfit, and I love how you can adjust the straps for a crossbody style or shoulder” — just $79!

12. From the horseshoe hardware to the chain strap to the embossed print, this handbag feels high-end. According to one review, “I get complimented on it every time I use it. People mistake it for a designer bag. Great quality and fits all my things for a night out” — just $29!

13. The Hamptons Pickleball Bag from J.Crew is a low-key Hamptons mom must-have! Get ready for your next game with this canvas tote and paddle pocket — just $138!

Shoes

14. Ballet flats are like the bread and butter of Hamptons mom style. These classic shoes from Nordstrom come in black, ivory, tan and red — just $90!

15. These Ugg snow boots are fashionable and functional! Cameron Diaz recently wore this exact pair in Aspen — just $250!

16. All the cool girls are sporting these Tony Bianco suede slingbacks! Style these heels with wide-leg jeans or a mini skirt — just $160!

17. These Adidas Sambas sneakers are the hottest shoes of the season! They’re sold out almost everywhere else, so grab these bestsellers before they’re gone — just $100!

Winter Accessories

18. Available in many different color combos, this oversized striped scarf looks like the popular Acne Studios piece — just $20!

19. This cashmere beanie from J.Crew is on sale for 34% off — originally $90, now just $60!

20. Après ski, anyone? Stay warm like a snow bunny with these winter-white earmuffs — originally $18, now just $13!

21. Tired of taking off your mittens to use your phone in cold weather? Created with touch-screen technology, these leather gloves allow you to text on the go — just $27!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us