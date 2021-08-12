Pregnancy progress! Christina Ricci gave the first glimpse of her baby bump one day after revealing that her second child is on the way.

In the Wednesday, August 11, Instagram Story photo, the actress, 41, put her budding belly on display in a black Calvin Klein bra and blue underwear.

The California native previously shared an ultrasound photo on Tuesday, August 10, writing, “Life keeps getting better.”

The Casper star later tagged Mark Hampton in her post’s caption. The hair stylist, 37, posted the same sonogram shots to his own account.

Ricci wished Hampton a happy birthday in July, calling him her “favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good.”

The Golden Globe nominee gushed at the time: “I love you. This next year is going to be the best one yet.”

The couple’s pregnancy reveal came one year after Ricci filed for divorce from James Heerdegen. The exes were married in 2013 in New York City and share son Freddie, 7. Ricci was granted an emergency protective order from the producer at the time and asked for full custody of their little one.

The former couple’s custody battle ended in April 2021. Ricci was granted sole legal custody at the time, while Heerdegen was given visitation rights. The Emmy nominee, who was living in Vancouver, agreed to pay for Heerdegen’s travel and accommodation costs.

In January 2021, the cameraman sought a restraining order against Ricci, which was subsequently denied.

The Addams Family alum “became a completely different person” after welcoming her son in 2014. “Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things, and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light,” Ricci explained to The Edit in March 2017.

The Pan Am alum “held onto … immaturity for a long time” because of her successful career as a child actress, she went on to say.

“It was the thing that made me special. Then at a certain point, like, 35, it’s not so special to be immature,” Ricci said at the time. “When I was a child, I was told, ‘Life is just not fair, honey, and you’ve got to make the best of it.’ I don’t think anyone is telling their kids that anymore, and it’s important. Life isn’t fair; the right thing doesn’t always happen for you.”