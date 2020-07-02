Christina Ricci and Husband James Heerdegen Split After 7 Years of Marriage

It’s officially over for Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen. The veteran actress filed for divorce one day after Us Weekly broke the news that she was granted an emergency protective order against her husband of almost seven years.

Ricci, 40, cited irreconcilable differences in the paperwork filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 2, Us can confirm. According to TMZ, the Addams Family star is reportedly seeking sole legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Freddie. A source tells Us that Heerdegen recently retained legal counsel.

Ricci was first linked to the film producer in 2012 after they met on the set of ABC’s short-lived drama Pan Am. Us broke the news of their engagement in February 2013. Less than a year later, Ricci and Heerdegen exchanged vows in New York City. They welcomed Freddie in August 2014.

“Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light,” the veteran actress told The Edit in 2017. “[I am] a completely different person than I was before I had my child. My life is mainly playdates.”

Us exclusively revealed on Wednesday, July 1, that the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at Ricci and Heerdegen’s Woodland Hills, California, home on June 25. While Heerdegen was not arrested, Ricci was granted an emergency protective order against Heerdegen, prohibiting any contact between the pair.

Ricci and Heerdegen have yet to publicly comment on their split, but she showed the father of her son some love via social media last month.

“We ♥️ you, Daddy! @jamesheerdegen ♥️,” she wrote alongside a photo of a homemade Father’s Day card Freddie gave Heerdegen on June 21 via Instagram.

Ricci was previously engaged to Owen Benjamin from 2008 to 2009.