Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after.

The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that they got engaged.

“Now he’s my fiancé,” Lynskey said during an appearance on Hollywood Today Live at the time. “Yes, I know, I’m announcing it.”

Less than two years later, Us Weekly broke the news in January 2019 that the Yellowjackets star and the Parenthood alum welcomed their first child. Lynskey confirmed her daughter’s arrival later that month, revealing that the little one was born in December 2018.

“We feel lucky to have been able to have our news just be for friends and family for a while, but I guess the story got out, so! Yes!” the Two and a Half Men alum tweeted in January 2019. “We love her so much; she’s perfect.”

She went on to jokingly clarify a few details that were circulating, writing, “I would like to correct a couple of things that have been stated in articles online: 1) Jason was NOT in Boy Meets World and wow that would have been pretty easy to check. 2) I did NOT welcome the baby ‘quietly,’ I was blasting A$AP Rocky and yelling a lot.”

Since welcoming their baby girl, the couple have continued to keep their relationship and home life somewhat private. They have, however, poked fun at each other on social media from time to time.

In October 2021, Lynskey trolled her man after he promoted multiple auction items for a Huntington’s Disease Society of America fundraiser but failed to mention a prize that featured a hangout with the Sweet Home Alabama actress.

“VERY SURPRISED that Jason chose to focus on the fact that you can bid on amazing original artwork by @_AlexHirsch @DanaTerrace & more, and NOT on the fact that you could win a zoom with me, but that’s ok, Jason,” Lynskey joked via Twitter. “Get a zoom with me OR amazing original artwork, you decide.”

Ritter quickly responded to his partner, writing, “Hahaha!! I did a TikTok Live where I was very explicit about what a huge deal it is for a generally introverted person to donate a zoom!”

The California native made it clear that he appreciated Lynskey, adding, “I love you so much, and thank you for looking after our daughter the whole time I’m doing this event tonight!!🥰😍.”

The Candy star replied, “You are so cute. Somehow I missed that TikTok,” to which Ritter joked, “One day you’ll follow me on TikTok.” Lynskey wrapped things up by tweeting, “And I love you too.”

Three months later, Ritter again showed Lynskey love via Twitter, this time in honor of her interview with Rolling Stone where she opened up about sexism in Hollywood and her hit Showtime series, Yellowjackets.

“I love this incredible person,” he simply wrote in January 2022 while resharing the article.

Scroll down to relive Ritter and Lynskey’s sweetest relationship moments: