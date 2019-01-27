Baby makes three! Jason Ritter and his longtime love, Melanie Lynskey, quietly welcomed their first child together, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The Parenthood alum, 38, and the New Zealand actress, 41, never announced news of their pregnancy or the birth of their little one, and the name has yet to be revealed. Though it’s unknown when the couple welcomed their newborn, Ritter’s pal Neema Barnette congratulated the pair in early December 2018.

“Congrats to Raising Dion Co Star Jason Ritter & his wife on the birth of their beautiful Sag baby girl🎈🎈🎈Babies are a blessing & so is Jason!” the director, 69, gushed alongside a selfie with Ritter. “What a hands down brilliant talent & exceptional human being he is! I’m blessed to have shared creative energy with you. Thank you for giving me a seamless performance.”

More recently, an onlooker spotted Ritter and Lynskey with their baby girl on Saturday, January 26, and tweeted about their encounter — which even got a “like” from the Kevin (Probably) Saves the World alum.

“I saw @JasonRitter and @melanielynskey at the airport and I smiled at her and I hope she took that as ‘I love you, you’ve been in so many movies I adore and your baby is adorable,’” the fan wrote.

The Two and a Half Men actress announced her engagement to Ritter during a Hollywood Today Live interview in February 2017. “Now he’s my fiancé,” Lynskey gushed at the time. “Yes, I know, I’m announcing it.”

Despite being private about their personal lives, both Ritter and Lynskey often take to Twitter to share their adoration for each other and their work. Most recently, the Raise Your Voice actor encouraged his thousands of followers to watch his love’s newest film, Hello I Must Be Going.

“This is such a beautiful movie and I highly recommend you watch it,” Ritter tweeted with a red heart emoji.

The actor is the son of the late Three’s Company star John Ritter, who died at age 54 in 2003.

Us Weekly has reached out to Jason’s rep for comment.

