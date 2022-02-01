Take that! Jason Ritter stood up for his partner, Melanie Lynskey, as she continues to face negative comments about her weight from social media trolls.

“If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else’s body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun,” the Parenthood alum, 41, tweeted on Saturday, January 29, while resharing a post from the Yellowjackets star, 44.

One day prior, Lynskey took aim at the body-shaming she’s experienced since her Showtime series premiered in November 2021.

“Most egregious are the ‘I care about her health!!’ people…bitch you don’t see me on my Peleton!” the actress tweeted on Friday, January 28. “You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy.”

In response to a supportive fan, Lynskey noted that it was “so crazy” for strangers to feel compelled to comment on another person’s health. “Is it going to end in our lifetimes?” she wondered.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Donna Lynne Champlin gave the Don’t Look Up star a confidence boost, replying, “Been there, momma. You owe no one a goddam thing but a brilliant performance, which you are turning out in SPADES. Keep being f–king gorgeous and talented and know you’ve got fans out here who think you are a beautiful queen and a magnificent actress.”

Earlier this month, the New Zealand native — who shares a 3-year-old daughter with Ritter — claimed that she was treated poorly by a crew member because of her weight while filming Yellowjackets.

“They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,'” Lynskey told Rolling Stone. “It was really important to me for [my character Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better.'”

Costars Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress banded together to support the Heavenly Creatures actress by writing a letter to Yellowjackets producers on her behalf.

“I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one,'” Lynskey continued. “That representation is important.”