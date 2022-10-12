Tom Pelphrey: Kaley Cuoco And I Are ‘Excited’ About 'Incredible' Pregnancy

Ready for fatherhood! Shortly after Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey announced they are expecting their first child, the Ozark alum gushed about how he already can’t wait to meet their little one.

“We’re so excited,” Pelphrey, 40, told Extra on Wednesday, October 12. “It’s the most incredible thing. We feel very blessed, very fortunate [and] very lucky. Everybody’s healthy. It’s a beautiful thing.”

The New Jersey native’s sweet comments come one day after he and the Flight Attendant star, 36, shared the exciting news that they are gearing up to welcome a baby girl into their brood.

“And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️,” Pelphrey captioned his Instagram announcement on Tuesday, October 11, sharing a selfie as the couple drank out of “Papa Bear” and “Mama Bear” mugs.

The 8 Simple Rules alum, for her part, also announced their daughter’s arrival via Instagram, alongside baby bump selfies and snaps from their sex reveal. “Beyond blessed and over the moon,” she wrote, confirming her due date early next year.

As the twosome gets ready to adapt to their new normal as parents, their announcement was met by celebration from several of Pelphrey’s Ozark costars and famous friends.

“Congratulations @tommypelphrey beautiful!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Julia Garner commented as Laura Linney sent a grouping of red heart emojis.

90210 alum Jessica Stroup added: “Oh my lord. Oh this is just spectacular. So happy for you both. Congrats darlin. You’re going to be the BEST dad 🥰.”

Pelphrey and the Big Bang Theory alum debuted their romance in May, less than one year after Cuoco and equestrian Karl Cook split after three years of marriage. (The exes’ divorce was finalized in June.)

“We have the same manager. This is a very Hollywood story, I know,” the Meet Cute actress gushed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month of how she met the Mank actor. “My manager was submitting different clients and asked me if I knew who Tom was, and she goes, ‘Side note, he’s single.’ … So the months had gone on and we’d never met, and I was promoting Flight Attendant with that same manager, who is his manager. [She asked,] ‘I’m going to the Ozark premiere. Do you want to come with me?’ So I got all dressed up and I was standing there. I was at the bathroom and I was waiting and I hear this voice — it was Tom — and he’s like ‘Where’s this Kaley?’ It was like love at first sight.”

From their Ozark premiere meet-cute to making their red carpet debut at the Emmy Awards in September, the pair’s romance has continued to heat up.

“To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby,” Cuoco — who was previously married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2015 — captioned a July birthday tribute to the actor via Instagram. “To know you is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!!”