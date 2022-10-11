Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child.

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

The Big Bang Theory alum also shared a Polaroid mirror selfie of her bare stomach as the Ozark actor, 40, held onto her tiny bump.

Pelphrey, for his part, shared some of the same PDA-filled pictures in a social media upload of his own, including one that showed the duo holding “Papa bear” and “Mama bear” mugs and kissing.

“And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀,” he wrote via Instagram, unveiling a few photos from his and Cuoco’s romance. “Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️.”

The Alley Cats Strike actress’ pregnancy announcement came five months after she and Pelphrey publicly confirmed their relationship.

“Life lately,” the Flight Attendant star captioned an Instagram gallery in May, sharing multiple selfies with her man. “The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.”

Later that month, the pair held hands as they stepped out together to attend TV producer Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.

In July, Cuoco gushed over her beau on his milestone 40th birthday. “To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways … happy birthday, baby!” she captioned an Instagram photo at the time. “To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!! @tommypelphrey.”

The Meet Cute star revealed during a September appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she and Pelphrey met through their manager. “It was, like, love at first sight,” she confessed.

Ahead of her romance with the Mank actor, Cuoco dated her Big Bang Theory costar Johnny Galecki for two years before splitting in 2009. She went on to marry Ryan Sweeting in 2013, but the former spouses parted ways in 2015 after 21 months.

The 8 Simple Rules alum walked down the aisle a second time in June 2018, marrying Karl Cook. The pair called it quits in September 2021 and finalized their divorce earlier this year.

Cuoco has since been vocal about whether a third union is in her future, revealing to Glamour in April, “I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again.”