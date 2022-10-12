Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Jokes About Covering Her Baby Bump at the 2022 Emmys

Keeping a secret. Kaley Cuoco joked about hiding her growing baby bump at the 2022 Emmy Awards, shortly after announcing that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child.

“Remember when we all laughed realizing that this dress would not have fit even a week later LOL,” the Flight Attendant star, 36, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 10, alongside a photo of her posing in her pink tulle Dolce & Gabbana gown alongside the Ozark actor, 30. The couple made their red carpet debut at the September 12 ceremony, one month before the Big Bang Theory alum shared her pregnancy.

Cuoco shared several other pictures and videos from her first trimester on social media, including a snap of her standing next to her stunt double, Monette Moio. “Hey [Monette], remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all of the things as non-pregnant me?” the Meet Cute actress wrote, before posting a video of her “introducing the bub” to her beloved horses.

Cuoco debuted her baby bump on Monday, while posting several photos from her and Pelphrey’s intimate sex reveal celebrations. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the Harley Quinn star wrote via Instagram. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Her beau shared several photos of his own on his account, gushing, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️.”

The pair’s big news comes five months after Cuoco publicly confirmed her romance with Pelphrey. “Life lately,” the California native captioned a series of photos from a romantic getaway with the Mank actor in May. “The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.”

Prior to her relationship with Pelphrey, Cuoco was married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2015. She later married equestrian Karl Cook in September 2018, but the pair called it quits three years later in December 2021. Though Cuoco stated in April that she “will never get married again” following her two divorces, she has frequently spoken about her desire to be a mother over the years.

”I can’t wait actually to have kids surrounded by all the dogs at our house too and the horses, and raise them with animals and [show them] how to treat them correctly,” the Wedding Ringer actress gushed to E! News in June 2014. “It starts from the very beginning with puppies and with babies, and showing them how they need to be treated.”

Four years later, when she was married to Cook, 31, Cuoco told Entertainment Tonight that while she wasn’t ready to start a family just yet, “I know that I will be [one day] ’cause I love kids.” she continued, “But I’m a worker bee right now — kind of my career is my focus … But, we love kids and we love animals so we’re meant to have children.”