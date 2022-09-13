Cancel OK

Feature Exactly How Kaley Cuoco Got Her Emmys 2022 Candy Pink Makeup Look
Kaley Cuoco  Rob Latour/Shutterstock
4
podcast

Pretty in pink! Kaley Cuoco hit the red carpet for the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, positively glowing in an ultra-feminine frock and makeup look.

Nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy, The Flight Attendant lead stunned in a tiered tulle Dolce & Gabbana confection paired with Stuart Weitzman heels and gems from Boucheron, but her best accessory was her new boyfriend on her arm (actor Tom Pelphry, who was also nominated for a guest role on Ozark!)

To complement the whimsical fashion, Cuoco chose an effortlessly chic undone ponytail plus makeup that matched the multiple rosy tones in her dress. Longtime glam pro Jamie Greenberg created the stunning look, and she’s spilling the tea on exactly what products and techniques she used to get the actress red carpet ready for television’s biggest night!

As the duo prepped at a hotel in Los Angeles, the vibes were festive, the tunes were spinning and everyone — including the 36-year-old star — rocked out. It took about an hour a and half to complete the hair and makeup. “I’m sure it would go quicker if we weren’t dancing around half the time,” Greenberg tells Us.

While noshing on energy bars (“gotta keep the energy up since we always have such a blast getting ready!” Greenberg quipped), the first order of beauty business was skin prep. “We set the mood with a nice facial massage and red light therapy session with the Theraface by Theragun,” she shares. The device has a massage feature that is “fabulous for sculpting the face by draining the lymphatic system,” she says. Next, Community Sixty Six’s Hydrating Caffeine Eye Cream was tapped in to “take down puffiness.” After slathering the neck and chest with the brand’s Nourishing Rich Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and dabbing a bit of Hydrating Gel Moisturizer on the face, it was time for color.

Shimmery blush hues defined the look. Greenberg used PUR’s On Point Eyeshadow Palette in Wednesday for the eyes, leaning in to shades We Wear Pink and Polo Club. To keep the face fresh, she used PUR’s Skin Perfecting Afterglow Illuminating Powder to spotlight high points. “Kaley’s natural beauty is always the highlight, and with this product, you don’t have to use a lot to bring out your best natural glow,” she says. She applied the powder in the corner of eyes, on top of cheekbones,  the tip of the nose and the cupid’s bow “to add just the right amount of shine.”

A sweep of PUR Skin Perfecting Powder Bronzing Act Matte Bronzer in Light to contour plus PUR Skin Perfecting Powder Blush in Berry Beautiful on apples finished the complexion. For the lips, a combo of PUR’s Silky Pout Creamy Lip Chubby in Blushing Rose and Raspberry Lips created the sumptuous pout.

Check out Kaley Cuoco getting ready below!

