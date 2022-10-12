Future besties! Kaley Cuoco was quickly supported by her famous circle of friends after announcing her first pregnancy — including Beth Behrs.

“Emma can’t wait for her pony club bestie!!!!” the 36-year-old 2 Broke Girls alum wrote in an Instagram comment on Tuesday, October 11, referring to her 4-month-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Michael Gladis.

The 36-year-old Meet Cute actress, for her part, announced hours earlier that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child.

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” Cuoco captioned her social media upload. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

In addition to gushing over her forthcoming arrival, the Big Bang Theory alum shared an Instagram carousel of sex reveal and baby bump photos. In one snap, Cuoco beamed while holding up a “This Baby Needs a Pony” onesie. The 8 Simple Rules alum’s onesie seemingly indicates that she hopes her little girl will follow in her equestrian footsteps.

“I have six horses, and they have been the biggest blessing in my life,” Cuoco previously said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2016. “Horseback riding is why I’m so centered, especially in this business. I wouldn’t have my career without it.”

She added at the time: “I actually started showing [at competitions] under a secret name. I have a little bit of an alias. I’ve been trying to steer clear of being super noticeable but it’s hard when you’re being followed around. … I just tried to come up with something simple because it’s always up on a big board so people walk by and they see the name. The problem is too in the horse world, a lot of people know what horses you ride and the names of them. My horses are becoming a little more famous than I am.”

Cuoco’s four-legged companions have already started bonding with her little one. “Introducing the bub to the horses,” the actress captioned an Instagram Story snap on Tuesday of her pony posing next to her baby bump alongside a “BRB off to cry” sticker.

Before going public with Pelphrey, 40, in May, Cuoco was married to equestrian Karl Cook. The pair announced their separation in September 2021 after three years of marriage and finalized their divorce in June. Before her romance with Cook, 31, the Emmy Award nominee was married to Ryan Sweeting between 2013 and 2016.

Like Cuoco, Behrs — who welcomed her first child in June — is also a proud horse girl. “Midday, I take my rescue mare, Belle, on a long walk,” the Neighborhood actress told Women’s Health in May 2020. “She was rescued by an amazing organization called Blue Apple Ranch and I’ve had her for almost six years. She’s part BLM mustang and part Garda Horse and full-on snuggle buggle!”

Weeks after Emma was born, she had a sweet introduction to her mom’s four-legged friends.

“Emma George meeting our horses… Future #horsegirl… start ’em young…. 😌🐴. #cowgirl baby,” Behrs gushed via Instagram in June.