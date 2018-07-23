Beth Behrs is married! The 2 Broke Girls star and Michael Gladis tied the knot on Saturday, July 21, at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho, according to Martha Stewart Weddings.

The 32-year-old actress added a sweet pic from her wedding day to Twitter on Monday, July 23, that showed her smiling ear-to-ear in a stunning white lace dress and veil.

“I do, we did. Best day of my life,” Behrs captioned the picture that shows her clutching the hand of her husband. The 40-year-old Mad Man actor looked handsome in a blue tuxedo as he gazed adoringly at his bride.

Gladis tweeted his excitement with his followers. “Best day of my life,” he wrote alongside the same photo.

Behr was showered with love in April in a pre-wedding bash thrown by her sister and mother. She documented the celebration in a series of Instagram Stories at the time.

“Man, I really felt the love today. Thank you @emilybehrs @maureenbehrs and all the amazing women in my life for the most gorgeous shower and most special day,” she wrote alongside the pics that showed her looking gorgeous in a white dress and cowboy boots. “I love you all so much!”

The Total Me-Tox: How to Ditch Your Diet, Move Your Body & Love Your Life author and actor got engaged on the rooftop of New York City’s Parkside Lounge in July 2016 after six years of dating. Their family and friends were on hand to celebrate the proposal with a sweet engagement party in their honor.

