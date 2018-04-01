Beth Behrs was showered with love by her closest friends and family on Saturday, March 31, ahead of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Michael Gladis.

The 2 Broke Girls star, 32, took to Instagram to share photos of the sweet celebration, captioning them, “Man, I really felt the love today. Thank you @emilybehrs @maureenbehrs and all the amazing women in my life for the most gorgeous shower and most special day! I love you all so much!” The bride to be wore a lace dress with cowboy boots, and had her blonde hair set in a pretty braid.

The bridal shower, hosted by her sister and mother, was decorated with wildflowers in jars and featured an array of china teacups. A cute collage of photos of Behrs and the Mad Men actor, 40, hung above a fireplace with a sign that read, “Bride to Be.” Guests, including her former 2 Broke Girls costar —and bridesmaid! — Kat Dennings and Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks, sipped on champagne and snacked on cookies in the shape of diamond rings and the letter B.

The Total Me-Tox: How to Ditch Your Diet, Move Your Body & Love Your Life author also shared photos on her Instagram Story playing an “intense” game with her future husband, where they found themselves taking off their shoes. “He loves me so much he even smells my cowboy boots lol,” she captioned a silly shot of the happy couple.

As previously reported, the pair got engaged in New York City in July 2016 after six years of dating. Following the proposal, which happened on the rooftop of the Parkside Lounge, the couple’s friends and family joined them for a fun-filled engagement party.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!