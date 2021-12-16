Passing the torch? The cast of Selling Tampa is paving their own way — but they did learn a thing or two from the Selling Sunset stars.

“We’re totally different from Selling Sunset,” Allure Realty owner Sharelle Rosado exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 16, while promoting the new Netflix series. “[We’re] different type[s] of personalities. We’re controlling Florida. We’re all about selling Tampa.”

Sharelle, who runs an all-Black, all-female real estate firm on the Florida coast, noted that Selling Sunset is “amazing,” but that her Selling Tampa costars are “killing it” on their own.

“We have the beautiful homes. We have the personality,” she teased. “We have the beautiful ladies, and you have to watch and see [what happens next].”

When it came to whether Jason Oppenheim, who runs the Oppenheim Group in Southern California — or his Selling Sunset costars — gave any of Sharelle’s realtors advice on filming a TV series, she said, “No, no.”

The military vet has, however, watched Selling Sunset. “It’s a great show. We did watch it. I was a fan of the show before we got the deal with Netflix,” Sharelle told Us.

Selling Sunset debuted on the streaming service in March 2019 and starred Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, Jason and his twin brother, Brett Oppenheim. The series has since produced three more seasons and added stars Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela.

Selling Tampa, which stars Sharelle, Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore, was announced earlier this year.

“These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate,” a press release from Netflix read. “Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

Sharelle told Us on Thursday that the spinoff series is “something different” because it “shows boss ass women killing it in the real estate industry.” She teased drama but noted that all of her employees “get the job done and we know how to come back as [a] family.”

Tennille, for her part, hinted that there is definitely a “little drama here and there sprinkling around,” but fans will have to tune in to see what it’s all about.

Selling Tampa is currently streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi