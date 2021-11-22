‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling Tampa’: Everything We Know

Another brokerage in the Netflix neighborhood! Fans of Selling Sunset are in for a special treat, with the season 4 premiere coming right before Selling Tampa is set to hit the market.

“Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast,” a press release from Netflix read. “These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

Although Selling Tampa, which is executive produced by Adam DiVello, follows a different real estate company than its predecessor, Jason Oppenheim was there to pass on the legacy in a November 2021 teaser promo.

Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela were all featured in the joint clip that offered fans a look at all the agents in the Netflix real estate universe.

Following the sneak peek clip, Rosado, who is currently expecting a daughter with fiancé Chad Johnson, gushed about the upcoming series.

“Thanks to the cast of Selling Sunset for the fierce welcome to the Netflix family!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “That’s right, @allurerealtyfl is coming to the big screen, Selling Tampa, and I can’t wait for all of you to see what’s in store on Dec 15th! Only on Netflix! 🎥.”

Two months prior, Rosado opened up about what viewers are in for when Selling Tampa makes its debut.

“Viewers are going to see powerful minority women stepping into luxury real estate. This shows anyone as long as you work hard and no matter what, you can do it,” she said in an interview with Creative Loafing in September 2021. “When I opened this business, I wanted to take it to the next level. Now, I want to go bigger.”

The real estate broker also shared what she hoped fans would take away from watching the growth of Allure Realty play out on screen.

“I know they’re going to see no matter your age or color, you can go out and do it,” she added. “Don’t give up because it’s a learning process.”

Selling Tampa isn’t the only real estate spinoff series following the success of Selling Sunset. In November 2021, Netflix announced that Selling the OC is coming to the streamer as well, with Jason introducing Oppenheim Group’s new branch in Newport Beach.

Scroll through for everything to know about Selling Tampa: