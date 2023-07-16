Braunwyn Windham-Burke is officially engaged to Jennifer Spinner amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Sean Burke.

“Today is one year since I met the love of my life. Today is also the day that @braunwynwindhamburke asked me to marry her and, of course, I said ‘hell yes,'” Spinner, 39, shared via Instagram on Saturday, July 15 along with photos of the proposal.

She continued: “Our love is fast, messy, pure, real, and made up of all of the things I used to dream about having when I would daydream during 7th period math. Braunwyn, Sean, and the kids have brought things into my life that I never even knew I was missing, and tomorrow looks so much brighter with all of this love and light in it. Yes today. Yes tomorrow. Yes forever my love.”

Windham-Burke, 45, also shared photos from their proposal, which included a dreamy picnic with light-up letters reading “Marry Me.”

“She said ‘YES!’ Happy Anniversary @hashtag_blehssed, I couldn’t imagine a more perfect place then where we first met to ask you to be my wife and spend your life with me!” she wrote via Instagram. “You truly are my person, I love you in all the ways, big and small, and I can’t wait to marry you (yes we have a date!!) xoxo I HAVE A FIANCÉ !!!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum got down on one knee at Little Island park in New York City. After getting coffee at Penn Station, the duo weren’t ready for their date to end so they walked the High Line together. They ended up at Little Island, a park on the remnants of Pier 54, which is where they had their first kiss.

The engagement comes six months after the duo shared photos of themselves in front of the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Before Windham-Burke can officially tie the knot, she needs to be declared legally single. She wed Sean Burke in 2000, about 20 years before she came out as a lesbian. At the time, she said they would remain married.

“We really are nailing the coparenting thing. We are best friends,” Windham-Burke exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021. “We’ve been together for 26 years. He understands that, like, this has been a dream of mine forever, so he’s supportive!”

The duo share children Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Windham-Burke filed for divorce from Burke in October 2022, two months after taking her romance with Spinner public. Documents obtained by Us Weekly in December 2022 stated that she was “unable to provide” for her children amid their split. The former Bravo star was seeking at least $10,000 per month in spousal support from Burke.