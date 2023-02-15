Just married? Braunwyn Windham-Burke and girlfriend Jennifer Spinner seemingly tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel amid her divorce from Sean Burke.

“Crazy … in love,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 45, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, alongside a photo of her and Spinner, 38, kissing in front of the Graceland Wedding Chapel. “I adore you @hashtag_blehssed ❤️ You’re my love, my best friend, the reason I laugh. I’m the luckiest girl in the world 💕.”

Windham-Burke added: “Here’s to a lifetime of adventures #cheerstogoodchoices #happyvalentinesday #vegaswedding #elvis #ourway #loveislove #lgbtq.”

Spinner, who went public with the former reality star in summer 2022, shared the same picture with her followers, seemingly confirming the Valentine’s Day union.

“At the height of Covid, in the midst of my lowest moment, I made a manifestation list of everything I wanted in my romantic life. (At the insistence of my ex-wife, so lesbian),” she captioned the romantic image. “I made the list thinking, ‘OK, maybe if I’m really lucky, I find someone that meets 1/2 of these.’ Then I met B, my gorgeous, sweet, smart, hilarious ❤️.”

Spinner revealed, “If soulmates are a thing, she’s definitely mine. Thank you for the best 7 months and for making me into a Valentine’s Day believer. Here’s to making reckless and ‘cringe’ decisions together for the rest of our lives.”

Hours earlier the twosome documented their Vegas activities, which included getting “matching tattoos” and wandering the arts district in Sin City. “Let’s do all the crazy things my love,” Windham-Burke captioned an Instagram Story snap of the pair gearing up for their coordinating ink.

Spinner, meanwhile, shared a two very telling pictures from their evening together, including an Instagram Story video of her partner eating cake on their bed after the chapel ceremony.

“Happy wedding day babe!” she said in the Tuesday clip as the former reality star confirmed she was eating “wedding cake.”

Spinner also posted a close-up of the ladies’ ensembles for their special day, showing off her “Just married the King” T-shirt, seemingly from the Elvis-inspired venue.. In the snap, Windham-Burke wore a white veil, white boots and a white dress with wedding rings printed all over the top.

While the lovebirds appeared to have held a wedding ceremony, they aren’t legally bound as Windham-Burke is still married to her former spouse, Burke, whom she wed in 2000.

Twenty years later, in December 2020, the TV personality publicly came out as a lesbian but revealed at the time that she and the ChannelStars founder would remain married. “We really are nailing the coparenting thing. We are best friends,” Windham-Burke exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021. “We’ve been together for 26 years. He understands that, like, this has been a dream of mine forever, so he’s supportive!”

However, Us confirmed in October 2022 that the former Bravo personality filed for divorce from Burke after 23 years of marriage. The estranged couple share seven children: Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Ahead of their Vegas nuptials, a source exclusively told Us that Windham-Burke and Spinner gifted each other promise rings over the holidays. “The rings are solidifying their commitment and devotion to each other. This is serious for Braunwyn,” the insider said in January. “They’re very committed to each other.”

The former Housewife and her partner want to “move to Tennessee to start a new life with the kids,” the insider explained, noting that Windham-Burke wanted to “divorce Sean sooner rather than later” to solidify her future.

Scroll down to see Windham-Burke and Spinner’s Vegas ceremony — and subsequent wedding festivities: