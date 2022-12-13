RHOC's Braunwyn Claims She's 'Unable to Provide' for Kids Amid Divorce

Two months after filing for divorce from Sean Burke, Braunwyn Windham-Burke is asking for financial assistance.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum stated she is “unable to provide” for herself or their seven kids Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4, as Burke allegedly “stopped providing any support.”

“I have relied on [Sean] for all financial security since I was 20 years old,” Windham-Burke wrote, claiming that she cannot offer “basic living expenses [or] expenses for our children” at the moment. “I have relied on [Sean] to make all financial decisions for 23 years, and I have effectively been kept in the dark regarding the true extent of our business interests and assets.”

Windham-Burke wrote that she has “enjoyed an upper-middle-class lifestyle” throughout her marriage and now only has $2,900 in her accounts.

“I am unemployed. Except for two years during our nearly 23-year marriage, I have stayed home to care for our seven children,” she wrote, per the outlet. “We traveled with the children to Europe, Miami, Puerto Rico, New York and many other island vacations. We would dine out weekly at restaurants such as Mastros, Javier’s and Marmalade where our average check exceeded $500.00. … We had two nannies and a full-time housekeeper. I had a private trainer, and a stylist that would come to the house monthly and had my hair and makeup done regularly. … I enjoyed a [shopping] budget and bought luxury handbags.”

The former Bravo star is seeking at least $10,000 per month in spousal support from Burke, stating that he makes more than $65,000 per month. She is also asking for her ex to pay her lawyers’ fees.

Page Six reports that Burke agreed to pay spousal support, but is asking the court is “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to” him as well.

The former couple’s relationship changed in late 2020 when Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian. While they attempted to make their “modern family” work, she officially filed for divorce in October. While the twosome were on good terms, she alleged in the docs that their coparenting relationship has taken a turn.

“Although, I am hopeful that the [Sean] and I can resume a good, cooperative, and communicative coparenting arrangement, until and unless that happens, I believe it may be in the children’s best interests to reside primarily with me and have custodial periods of time with the [Sean] where we can maintain separate residences and create a more healthy and less angry environment for the children,” she wrote. “I would hope this would just be a transitionary period where we can learn to move on in a cooperative an amicable manner.”

The pair are set to appear at a court-appointed mediation in January 2023, with a hearing set for the following month. Despite their issues, the twosome released a joint statement to The Sun regarding the docs.

“As many separated people can relate to, things were upsetting for everyone during the early stages of our divorce,” the twosome said. “However, we are working together toward a path forward for not only our children’s sake, but for the integrity of a 25+ yearlong companionship. We are looking forward to spending the holidays together with our children.”