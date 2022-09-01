A new love! Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke is ready to tell the world about her new love interest, Jennifer Spinner.

The reality star, 44, exclusively revealed the exciting news to Us Weekly, sharing that she and her new flame initially met on Instagram.

“Her brother … is in the same friend group that my ex-girlfriend [Victoria Brito] used to be friends with,” Windham shared, adding that she and Spinner, 38 — who was on an episode of Below Deck — started DMing “in a funny way” and quickly found that they shared the same sense of humor.

“She made me laugh. Like, she literally made me laugh out loud,” the California native recalled, noting that after she broke up with Brito, she and Spinner met up next time she was in New York. Though the pair became “dreadfully lost” while hiking in the Hudson Valley, it only improved the date. “We literally laughed the whole time,” Windham-Burke gushed.

While the two are currently in a long-distance relationship — Spinner lives in Germany — the TV personality is enjoying the romance for what it is. Not only is her new love planning to move back to the United States, right now they are living in the moment and are “not exclusive,” Windham-Burke told Us.

“It’s still very new. I’m getting to know her. I enjoy the time we’re spending together,” the Bravo alum shared, explaining that after coming out two years ago, she’s “enjoying getting to have lesbian relationships. Not all of them are gonna be long-term, committed relationships.”

Windham-Burke — who shares seven children: Bella, 21, Rowan, 19, Jacob, 16, twins Curren and Caden, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4, with estranged husband Sean Burke — also revealed that Spinner hasn’t met her kids yet. “I’m gonna be very careful about who I introduce to my kids from now on,” the Orange County resident told Us, admitting that she “introduced Victoria to them too soon.”

While the idea of a “modern family” meant something different to her when she and Burke initially separated in 2021 — the former couple were still living together — Windham-Burke told Us that she is now living a different version of that reality. “I have moved on from that family dynamic,” she explained, adding that while she “honor[s]” her ex “as my kids’ dad,” she’s “not really focusing on my energies anymore … on our relationship with each other.” The former Housewife also added that she “would love to be able to file for divorce soon” — and teased that her and Burke’s official split will be coming “in the near future.”

Right now, Windham-Burke is “really putting my time and energy into be the best single mom I can be,” she told Us.

With reporting by Diana Cooper