She said yes! After six years of dating — and some good-natured nudging by his now-fiancée — Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff proposed to Caryn Chandler.

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me, and she said ‘yes’!” The TLC personality, 61, told People in a statement on Wednesday, April 19. “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement, and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

Though the couple went Instagram official with their relationship in March 2017, nine months after the farmer finalized his divorce from ex-wife Amy Roloff, they had known each other for years due to Chandler’s job on the family farm. (The Roloffs, who share twins Zach and Jeremy, 32, son Jacob, 26, and daughter Molly, 29, initially split in 2015 after 28 years of marriage.)

In an August 2021 episode of LPBW, Matt and Chandler, 55, discussed their relationship status when asked by a producer if the two were engaged yet.

“We’re not,” she said at the time, playfully smacking the Against Tall Odds: Being a David in a Goliath World author. “He hasn’t asked me, so we’re definitely not yet.”

For his part, Matt said the two were not engaged “yet” — to which the Arizona native replied, “Don’t push it.”

Earlier that year, the Roloff family patriarch teased the possibility of a proposal after a fan told him to “marry” Chandler.

“Maybe I will !!” Matt replied to the viewer via Instagram in March 2021. “You’ll have to wait and see. :)).”

The reality stars previously proved their commitment to each other when they moved in together in Arizona (while still maintaining separate homes in Oregon).

“Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together,” Chandler explained in the August 10, 2021, episode of LPBW. “When we’re here in Portland, we’ll live individually and see each other a lot.” Matt concurred, calling the move “a whole new major chapter in life.”

For her part, Amy, 60, tied the knot with husband Chris Marek — whom she had been dating since 2016 — that same month. Matt wasn’t invited to the wedding.

“It wasn’t anything against Matt or Caryn, but it made it more comfortable for the kids and for the guests,” Marek, 60, exclusively explained to Us Weekly in November 2021, noting that having the two there “would have been awkward for Amy and Matt’s kids.”

“Which one are they supposed to be happy for?” he asked at the time. “I just think it would have been a lot of mixed emotions for them to be there together.”

A year prior, Chandler exclusively told Us that there are “no hard feelings” between the two couples.

“Time heals, and so everything is moving in a good trajectory right now,” she said. “Everybody’s working hard. We all love their grandchildren. We’re together sometimes and we make it pleasant.”

Amy and Matt share seven grandchildren: Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, Josiah, 17 months (Zach’s children with his wife, Tori Roloff), Ember, 5, Bode, 3, Radley, 17 months (Jeremy’s kids with his wife, Audrey Roloff) and Mateo, 16 months (Jacob’s son with wife Isabel Roloff).