LPBW's Matt and Caryn Are Moving in Together in Arizona, Joke About Marriage

Next steps! Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler detail the next stage of their relationship in Us Weekly’s exclusive Little People, Big World clip.

“Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together,” the former Roloff Farms employee, 53, says in a confessional on the Tuesday, August 10, episode of the TLC show. “When we’re here in Portland, we’ll live individually and see each other a lot.”

Roloff, 59, calls this “a whole new major chapter in life,” explaining, “We’ve got the best of all worlds happening right now.”

When asked by a producer whether marriage is in the cards, the Against Tall Odds author jokes that they won’t tie the knot until 2022.

“We’re not,” Chandler says, playfully smacking her boyfriend. “He hasn’t asked me, so we’re definitely not yet.”

Roloff notes that he hasn’t popped the question “yet,” and his girlfriend says, “Don’t push it.”

The pair started dating in 2017. The California native was previously married to Amy Roloff from 1987 to 2016, and the former couple are the parents of twins Zach and Jeremy, 31, Molly, 27, and Jacob, 24.

Amy, 56, moved on with Chris Marek in 2016, and the couple got engaged three years later.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” the bride-to-be gushed exclusively to Us in September 2019 after the real estate agent’s restaurant proposal. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it. Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Marek, 58, for his part, told Us at the time that he was “very nervous.” He added, “It had to be a heart-shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

The engaged couple have an amicable relationship with Matt and his partner. Chandler exclusively told Us in April 2020 that there are “no hard feelings” between them.

“Time heals, and so everything is moving in a good trajectory right now,” Chandler explained at the time. “Everybody’s working hard. We all love their grandchildren. We’re together sometimes and we make it pleasant.”

Little People, Big World’s season 22 finale airs on TLC Tuesday, August 10, at 9 p.m. ET.