Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Have 'No Hard Feelings' Toward Amy Roloff

Working it out. Matt Roloff and girlfriend Caryn Chandler still have a friendly relationship with his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, despite the former couple’s 2016 divorce.

Matt, 58, and Amy, 55, announced in June 2015 that they would be going their separate ways after 27 years together. “We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising four wonderful children who have grown to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful business,” the Little People, Big World stars wrote in a joint statement at the time. When asked about Amy’s fiancé, Chris Marek, Matt gushed over his ex-wife’s newfound happiness.

“Chris is a really, really good guy. I think everybody would tell you he really is good for Amy. He treats her very, very well,” the farmer told Us Weekly exclusively. “From what we can tell, they’re really good together. They enjoy each other’s company, and they have fun. So I’m very, very happy for them and hope to give them all my blessings in the world.”

Matt went public with his relationship with Chandler, a former Roloff Farms employee, in 2017. While marriage is “not a priority” for the couple right now, they’re happy to watch Amy and Marek, 56, take their connection to the next level.

“Time heals, and so everything is moving in a good trajectory right now,” Chandler told Us. “There’s no hard feelings. Everybody’s working hard. We all love their grandchildren. We’re together sometimes and we make it pleasant. I’m super, super happy for them. I think that this is something Amy wanted, and I’m glad for her. … I care for her. I hope that she’s happy.”

Matt and Amy share twin sons Zach and Jeremy, 29, daughter Molly, 26, and son Jacob, 23. As the former couple continues to work through their split, the new season of the TLC reality series sees Amy addressing her plans to move off of the family’s farm. While speaking to Us, Matt admitted that the process “has been a little bit of a challenge.”

“She has purchased a home … We all wanted to jump in and help her to accelerate that transitional period,” he explained. “I think it’s a very emotional process for her. It’s not just the physical stuff of going through everything, but it’s also just the emotion of letting go of all that history. That’s something she’s got to do at her own pace.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

