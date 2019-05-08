Here comes the bride … again? Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is happy in her relationship with longtime boyfriend Chris Marek, but that doesn’t mean she would never want it to go to the next level.

“I would definitely love to get married one day,” Roloff, 54, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “But it’s not something that I’m intentionally pursuing.”

The A Little Me author adds that she takes “marriage very seriously” and thinks accepting a proposal is a decision that should not be taken lightly. She explains, “If I say yes, then that means my whole heart, everything is into it. … I do think [marriage] is forever.”

As for how she and Marek keep their connection strong after more than two years together? “Relationships go through seasons. You are not the same person when you are 20 years old and when you become empty nesters, or going through kids and all that,” she says. “Both of you are going through that stuff, so keeping the communication and sharing with each other, I think, is very important.”

Roloff was previously married to Little People, Big World costar Matt Roloff, but the pair announced their split in June 2015. “After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce,” they said in a statement to Us at the time. “We are proud of what we have accomplished together.”

While the pair — who share twins Jeremy and Zach Roloff, 28, son Jacob Roloff, 22, and daughter Molly Roloff, 25 — are no longer married, they still run their Oregon farm as a team and hang out together with their respective significant others.

“We can drive each other crazy, but then we respect each other as well,” Matt, 57, previously told Us. “We ran an event just the other day — I was there with [girlfriend] Caryn [Chandler] and [Amy was] there with Chris, and Amy and I and Chris and Caryn all had conversation. There was no tension in the room; it was all very easy.” (Matt and Chandler confirmed their romance in March 2017.)

The new season of Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

