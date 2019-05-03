No bad blood. Exes Matt and Amy Roloff have found love once again with Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek, respectively, but the Little People, Big World costars still make time to hang out as a foursome.

“We can drive each other crazy, but then we respect each other as well,” Matt, 57, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “We ran an event just the other day — I was there with Caryn and you were there with Chris, and Amy and I and Chris and Caryn all had conversation. There was no tension in the room; it was all very easy.”

Amy, 54, explains that the quartet are likely not “going to be best friends,” but they “can be in the same room” together. Matt, for his part, says he would love to double date with Amy and her boyfriend, but “it hasn’t gotten anywhere” yet.

The TLC costars — who share twins Jeremy and Zach Roloff, 28, son Jacob Roloff, 22, and daughter Molly Roloff, 25 — got married in 1987 and announced their split in June 2015.

“After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce,” they said in a statement to Us at the time. “We are proud of what we have accomplished together.” The duo now live in separate houses on the same Oregon farm, which they still run as a team.

“[Matt is] definitely great at business … but on our personal side, we’ve moved on,” the A Little Me author says. “Again, it’s about our family. It’s about our kids. It’s about our grandkids. … Regardless of what’s happened between us, it’s still, to me, about family.”

Zach, who welcomed son Jackson with wife Tori Roloff in March 2017, previously told Us that he is glad that his mom and dad found happiness after their divorce. “We love our parents and we support them,” he gushed. “We hang out with them, we go out to dinner with them all the time. We get along with Caryn and Chris.”

The new season of Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

