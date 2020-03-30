Doing what’s best. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff openly speaks to son Zach Roloff and her fiancé, Chris Marek, about finding a new home in the season 20 premiere of the TLC series.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Zach, 29, and Chris, 55, sit down with Amy, 55, to address her plans to move out to decrease tensions with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff. The clip opens with Amy sharing her timeline for when she aims to move out.

“I’m really hoping I’m not still here during the holidays,” she says, to which Zach responds, “Really? What’s your worst-case scenario?”

Amy admits, “I’m here during the holidays and I don’t find a house until March.” When Chris questions why it would be “bad” for her to not have a place of her own by the holidays, she notes that “it’s just time to move on.” In turn, she asks Zach how their family would feel if she continued to live with them despite being separated from Matt, 58.

“Oh, that would be terrible,” he shares. “Dad would throw the biggest fit. I couldn’t imagine.”

Chris then asks Zach if Matt’s “anxious” for Amy to “get out” of the house, in which Zach and Amy agree that it’s time.

In a confessional interview, Zach opens up about the transition within his family. “I think my dad, he would get mad if my mom’s still in the house in March,” he shares. “And it’s just like, ‘Wait a minute. How long has it been that you said you’re going to move out? … What’s your plan here? What are you doing?’”

Zach adds, “My mom’s got baggage with my dad too. It’s way healthier for her to move off quicker rather than later. So, I don’t know. I’m just saying that the tension’s going to grow between my dad and her.”

Meanwhile, Chris reveals toward the clip’s end that there is a “big and special surprise” he has organized for Amy to honor their third anniversary. “I’m planning on proposing on the night of our anniversary,” he says before smiling thereafter.

Amy was married to Matt from 1987 to 2016. The exes are the parents of four children: Zach, Jeremy Roloff, 29, Molly Roloff, 26, Jacob Roloff, 23.

In September 2019, it was announced that Amy got engaged to Chris after her birthday.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC for season 20 on Tuesday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET.