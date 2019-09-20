



Another trip down the aisle! Amy Roloff is engaged to boyfriend Chris Marek following her divorce from Matt Roloff, Us Weekly can confirm.

Marek, 56, popped the question to the Little People, Big World star, 55, on Thursday, September 19. The proposal took place at a restaurant the couple has frequented since their first anniversary. The milestone marked the second special occasion celebrated by Amy within a week; her birthday was Tuesday, September 17.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy tells Us. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it. Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Marek, for his part, detailed the thought he put into the moment. “I was very nervous!” he says. “It had to be a heart-shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

The reality star filed for divorce from Matt, 57, in June 2015 after 27 years of marriage. The exes, who finalized the proceedings in May 2016, are parents of twins Jeremy and Zach, 29, daughter Molly, 26, and son Jacob, 22.

Amy gushed about her relationship with Marek in April. “I would definitely love to get married one day, but it’s not something that I’m intentionally pursuing. If it happens, and if it happens between Chris and I, if I say yes, then that means my whole heart, everything is into it,” she told Us at the time. “I do take marriage very seriously, and I do think it is forever.”

Matt seemed on board with the idea of his ex-wife remarrying too. “We tease each other,” he said. “Maybe I more tease you, but behind the scenes, when the cameras aren’t rolling and we’re in the office together, I’d say, ‘Hey, what are we going to do next season? Maybe you should get married. That’d be a good episode.’ ‘No, you get married first.’ So we kind of play that whole game.”

Before meeting Marek, Amy admitted she was skeptical she would find lasting love. “I was just like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be single for the rest of my life.’ Which is good too because I still kind of life myself,” she revealed. “But yeah, he’s a great guy and we’re really doing good.”

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in the spring of 2020.

