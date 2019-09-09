Rustic Romance! Inside Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock’s Farmhouse Wedding

Beautiful memories were made at the Roloff Family Farm on Saturday, September 7! Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff wed his girlfriend, Isabel Rock, in a stunning outdoor celebration — and the pictures are swoon-worthy.

Hours after saying “I do,” the beaming bride and her handsome husband took to Instagram to share breathtaking photos from their special day. “We are married,” Rock captioned a pic that showed Roloff leading the way as they walked to take photos in a wooded area.

The artist’s post sparked a sweet reaction from the reality star. “My beautiful wife,” Roloff wrote in the comments section. Their rustic celebration featured string lights, fresh flowers and live music.

Rock stunned in a long-sleeve lace gown with a sheer back, and wore a green crown of leaves, that went well with their outdoor theme. Roloff, for his part, looked dapper in a dark tux.

Jeremey Roloff shared a family photo from the joyous occasion that shows the couple surrounded by him and his wife, Audrey, their mom, Amy Roloff, dad, Matt Roloff, brother Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff. The sweet snap also featured Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter, Ember, 23 months, and Zach and Tori’s 2-year-old son, Jackson.

“What a celebration! Congratulations Jacob and Isabel on taking the ultimate step of love – total commitment,” Jeremy wrote alongside the photos. “The final step being living it out! So excited for you guys! Welcome to the family sister! We’re all married, and the family continues to grow!”

Tori, who is currently pregnant with her and Zach’s second child, also posted a heartfelt tribute to the newlyweds. “We LOVED celebrating our uncle Jacob and now (officially) AUNT Isabel last night,” she captioned a series of pictures. “These two each have such big hearts and so much love to spread to people of all walks of life. Its been so fun watching these two grow more in love over the years and now I officially have another sister. Congratulations @jacobroloff45 and @isabelsofiarock ! Welcome to marriage club- the best club.”

