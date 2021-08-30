They do! Amy Roloff and Chris Marek tied the knot on Saturday, August 28, surrounded by family and friends in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The Little People, Big World alum, 56, married the Idaho native, 55, at Roloff Farms.

Her daughter-in-law Tori Roloff shared snaps from the celebration via Instagram at the time, writing, “Congratulations Mimi and Chris! 🥰.” In one pic, the bride cradled granddaughter Lilah, 2, while looking at a field of pink flowers. Amy wore a flowing, lacy gown with a diamond-encrusted accessory in her hair.

Amy’s children and grandchildren were in attendance at the rustic-themed farm wedding. Cousins Jackson, 4, and Ember, 3, served as the ring bearer and flower girls, respectively, according to posts on 30-year-old Tori’s Instagram Story.

Daughter-in-law Audrey Roloff also shared snaps from the big day, writing, “These two crushed it,” alongside footage of her daughter walking down the aisle with Tori’s son, Jackson. “Have you ever seen more precious flower girl + ring bearer duo?!” she captioned another video on her Story.

One day earlier, Amy shared footage of the pair’s outdoor rehearsal. “I can’t believe we’re just a few short hours till Chris and I are married. 💍,” she wrote via Instagram. “The rehearsal is done (complete with bridal shower ribbons bouquet! 🎀💝), and now all that’s left is to meet Chris at the altar tomorrow! I’m so thrilled and excited to be his wife.”

The Oregon native posted several photos via Instagram of her pre-wedding activities, including bridal showers and planning meetings. Twenty-eight days before the nuptials, she penned a touching tribute to her future husband.

“The BIG day is almost here,” she captioned a photo of the pair. “[In] 28 days I’ll marry my love, my friend, my partner. The one I’ll start and end my day with. Hold hands, kiss and hug. The one I get to have coffee with, talk to and have those conversations that are easy and hard, take rides and travel with, share faith, hopes and dreams with and live life together. In 28 days I’m blessed to get to say I Do. 🎉 I love you Chris Marek♥️.”

The pair previously postponed their celebratory plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think they put a lot of that on hold right now,” Zach Roloff exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020 of his mom’s wedding plans. “They want to get married next summer, But I think it’s, yeah, I think all that’s on hold for a second.”

Marek proposed to the TLC personality in September 2019.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy told Us at the time. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it. Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

For his part, Marek was anxious to pop the question. “I was very nervous!” he explained to Us. “It had to be a heart-shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

Amy was previously married to Matt Roloff for 27 years before filing for divorce in June 2015. They share four kids — Zach, 30, Jeremy Roloff, Molly Roloff, and Jacob Roloff.